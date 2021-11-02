Madison County drenched the scoreboard with points on a drizzly night in Hall County Friday, blowing past East Hall, 62-18.
The Red Raiders (4-4, 3-3) scored six touchdowns before the half to lead East Hall (1-8) 40-10 at intermission and Friday’s outcome was never in doubt. Red Raiders crossing the goal line included Cooper Brown on a two-yard run, Camden Smith on 61-yard jaunt, Victor Hajdu on a 35-yard pass from Brown, Brown again on a seven-yard run, Smith again on a 37-yard pass from Brown and Casen Duggins on an 11-yard run — all before the half.
Madison County tacked on a 29-yard touchdown run by Quentin Turner, a 47-yard touchdown by Smith and a nine-yard touchdown by Zakhari Shiflet in the second half.
“Offensively, it was mainly up front,” said Brown. “The offensive line just paved the way for all my reads. All of the passes we were able to complete all started on the O-line. Really good game out of them.”
Red Raider head coach Chris Smith said his team did exactly what coaches asked them to do.
“We preached all week we wanted to come out and run the football,” he said. “We wanted to be physical up front. We challenged our offensive line like we do every week. And we ran the ball effectively. Quarterbacks made good reads. Halfbacks made some good runs. Caught the ball well.”
The coach said his team also controlled the ball.
“The biggest thing tonight is we didn’t turn the football over,” he said. “We put the ball on the ground a couple of times, but we didn’t have any turnovers, which was huge.”
Madison County racked up 517 yards of total offense Friday, including 427 yards and seven touchdowns on 45 carries and 90 yards passing and two touchdowns with Brown throwing for 87 yards and two scores on a 3-of-5 night. Kicker Logan McClure had a two-point conversion pass of three yards to salvage a botched point-after exchange.
Camden Smith led the Red Raiders with 125 yards and two scores on just four carries. Tyler Wright ran for 100 yards on eight carries. Quentin Turner ran for 62 yards and a score on four carries. Brown had 35 yards and two touchdowns on eight rushes. Zahmerius Shiflet and Zane Milz both ran for 32 yards. Zakhari Shiflet rushed three times for 19 yards and a score, while Casen Duggins had two carries for nine yards and a touchdown.
Victor Hajdu had two catches for 38 yards and a score, while Camden Smith had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Smith also said the “defense played their tails off.”
“Coach (Jimmy) Whitfield did a great job getting those kids prepared and they played hard,” he said. “And the biggest thing I’m proud of is we didn’t take our foot off the gas and let them get back in the game.”
Madison County enters its final regular season with a playoff berth in the balance. Win and the Red Raiders are in. Both Cedar Shoals, who will face Chestatee this week, and Madison County have three region losses, but the Jaguars have the tiebreaker after topping the Red Raiders earlier in the year.
Meanwhile, Jefferson (8-1, 4-1) just took its first loss of the season, an 11-6 setback to North Oconee.
“North beat Jefferson tonight so we’re going to go in there with a full head of steam prepared to pull off an upset and pave the way to the playoffs,” said Brown after the East Hall win.
Coach Smith said the Red Raiders can hang with anybody if they play their best.
“It’s a big contest,” said Smith of the Jefferson matchup. “There’s no pressure on us. They just lost to North Oconee. So they’re going to be hungry. They’re going to be fired up. So our thing, we got to go out and execute. Can’t let the name intimidate us. Just have to go out and play. If we go out and play the way we’re capable of playing, we got a chance. We got a chance every Friday night.”
