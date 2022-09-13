Madison County raced at the North Hall Invitational last week, with the girls finishing 15th and the guys taking 20th.

Linslei Wood led the Red Raider girls with a time of 24:14, taking 29th individually in the race. She was followed by Taylor Pruitt, 25:05, 57th; Stefanie Adair, 69th; Mary Grace Watson, 26:32, 84th; and Cate Stroud, 27:01, 83rd.

