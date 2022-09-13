Madison County raced at the North Hall Invitational last week, with the girls finishing 15th and the guys taking 20th.
Linslei Wood led the Red Raider girls with a time of 24:14, taking 29th individually in the race. She was followed by Taylor Pruitt, 25:05, 57th; Stefanie Adair, 69th; Mary Grace Watson, 26:32, 84th; and Cate Stroud, 27:01, 83rd.
Javon Johnson led the Madison County guys with a time of 19:50, finishing 70th individually. He was followed by Colt Kennedy, 19:52, 74th; Logan Brown, 20:28, 94th; Alex Shelton, 20:39, 152nd; Elijah Neal, 20:58, 141st; Brooks Bradberry, 21:59; and Jacob Dyer, 22:38, 150th. Joshua Ivey finished 18th overall in the junior varsity race with a time of 22:09.
The cross country teams will race again Sept. 24 at The Farm Course at Tallulah Falls at the TFS Heroes Invitational.
