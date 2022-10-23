The weather was cold and the Red Raiders looked cold, too, for half the game Thursday night, falling behind East Forsyth, 31-14, in the third quarter. But that’s when Madison County turned on the heat, roaring back and claiming a 42-34 road win that brightened the team’s postseason outlook.
“What it was is we got pissed,” said senior Red Raider Zane Milz. “We should have came out pissed. We didn’t, and finally we got pissed and smacked them in the mouth and they weren’t ready.”
Madison County outscored the Broncos 28-3 over the final 17 minutes of the game. Camden Smith provided the scoring spark when it was most needed. With his team down by 17, Smith fielded a punt and juked and sprinted past defenders for about a 60-yard return for a score.
After the Red Raider defense held East Forsyth to a three and out, Smith broke open for a 45-yard scoring run up the left sideline, pulling Madison County to within three, 31-28, with 2:01 to go in the third quarter.
“We started off very slow in the first half, and that hurt us,” said Smith. “But we came out and showed everybody what Madison County football is really about. We fight hard, fight as a team and fight together.”
East Forsyth drove deep into Raider territory, converting on fourth and one from the Madison County 30. The Broncos then scored from 11 yards out, but the run was nullified by a penalty, and the home squad settled for a 36-yard field goal, pulling ahead 34-28.
Madison County responded by marching 68 yards in less than two minutes. Quentin Turner rumbled for 34 yards to set up first and goal from the five-yard line, then he carried the ball in from two yards out with 5:42 to go in the game. Remington Gurley, who was six-for-six on point after attempts Thursday, connected with the pressure on, knocking down the PAT to put the Red Raiders up for good, 35-34.
East Forsyth turned the ball over on downs with 3:33 to go at their own 28. And Madison County wasted no time making the Broncos pay, with Turner breaking tackles and powering his way for a 28-yard touchdown run with a 2:41 to go, putting the Red Raiders up 42-34.
East Forsyth got two more shots at the Red Raiders, turning the ball over twice on downs. Madison County fumbled the ball away after getting it back with 1:37 to go on the Bronco 37, but East Forsyth failed to convert on fourth down with 12 seconds to go, and Madison County ran the clock out in the victory formation.
East Forsyth led 10-0 after one quarter, and Madison County couldn’t muster much on offense until Jacob Beusse busted free down the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown with 7:20 to go in the second quarter.
The teams traded a flurry of points to end the half, with the Broncos scoring on a 26-yard pass play with 1:35 left before intermission to pull ahead, 17-7. The Red Raiders answered with Smith hitting senior receive Vick Hajdu for a 37-yard scoring pass with 50 seconds left in the half.
East Forsyth returned the ensuing kickoff for a score to carry a 24-14 lead into halftime. Madison County fumbled the ball away at the East Forsyth at the Bronco 42 with 10:31 to go in the third quarter, and East Forsyth made Madison County pay, scoring from 37 yards out with 8:02 to go in the third to pull ahead 31-14. Madison County then fumbled the ball away again on the East Forsyth 47. But Madison County forced a punt, and the game’s momentum took a complete 180 when Smith took the punt to the house, sparking the big comeback.
“There’s no quit in that group in white,” said Hajdu. “We prepared for this at practice. The first half we came out and weren’t what we are. And in the second half we knew we had to play a better ball game and we showed no quit. We didn’t flinch.”
Madison County (5-3, 4-2) now prepares for a big region showdown on “Senior Night” Friday in Danielsville against Walnut Grove (6-2, 3-2).
“We’re capable of everything,” said Camden Smith. “Whatever we want, we can achieve. We just got to believe it and stay together as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.