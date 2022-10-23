The weather was cold and the Red Raiders looked cold, too, for half the game Thursday night, falling behind East Forsyth, 31-14, in the third quarter. But that’s when Madison County turned on the heat, roaring back and claiming a 42-34 road win that brightened the team’s postseason outlook.

“What it was is we got pissed,” said senior Red Raider Zane Milz. “We should have came out pissed. We didn’t, and finally we got pissed and smacked them in the mouth and they weren’t ready.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.