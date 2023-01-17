Janiah Borders poured in 19 points and the Red Raider girls cruised to their seventh win of the season Friday, breezing past a young Seckinger squad, 56-15.
Madison County improved to 7-10 overall and 4-4 in Region 8-AAAA play.
“Janiah is doing a great job down low for us finishing around the basket,” said head coach Monty McClure after the game. “The girls are doing a good job getting her the ball.”
The Red Raiders wasted no time pulling away, leading 18-6 after one quarter and 36-10 at the half. The big win allowed more players to see some action for the home squad.
“It’s an opportunity for other kids to get on a court in a varsity game in front of the home crowd, get some of those nerves out of the way and build on experience,” said McClure.
Other scorers included Kelsei Gresham, 9; Jordyn Jones, 7; Karsyn Daniels, 5; Jordyn Hall, 4; La’Chyna Norman, 3; Sarah Blackmon, 3; Marlee Brown, 2; Lily Pittman, 2.
Madison County is slated to visit North Hall (12-5, 5-2) Tuesday. The team will have a week before they hit the court again at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 at North Oconee (14-5, 3-2).
