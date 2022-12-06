Don’t let the opposing offense get comfortable. It’s a message Red Raider boys’ head coach Bryan Bird preaches to his team. Play fierce defense. Do that and good things will happen on the court.
Defensive intensity led the Red Raiders to convincing 69-44 defeat of 3-4 East Friday night as the Red Raiders improved to 5-0 on the year.
“That was just an unbelievable job by our guys buying into our game plan,” said Bird after the game. “They (East Forsyth) can really shoot the three. I’ve seen them hit 10 threes in a half. That’s a lot for a game, much less a half. I’m proud of how hard they’re playing and how they’re playing together. And their unselfishness.”
The Red Raiders locked down the Broncos in the first half, allowing just 12 points through 16 minutes of play, while carrying a 23-point lead into intermission.
Mason Smith led the way for Madison County Friday with 22 points. He was followed by Jay Carruth with 14, Chris Rhodes, 12; Grant Smith, 8; Noah Minish, 7; Deshaun Johnson, 4; and Casen Duggins, 2.
Bird said Carruth played a tremendous game locking down East Forsyth’s top scorer.
“That kid is hard to guard,” said Bird of the Bronco scorer. “He’s a shooter and he makes his defender have to work really hard. And Jay basically emptied his tank selling out. That kid is shooting over 50 percent from three-point range and he hit one three and it was from the volleyball line.”
Rhodes slammed home two big dunks to a raucous reaction from the very vocal student section Friday.
“He (Rhodes) had three or four great finishes in transition,” said Bird. “He’s been trying to get those. He works so hard and runs so hard to the rim for us.”
Bird praised Mason Smith for his shooting efforts, while also noting how he has improved his rebounding this year. The coach said Grant Smith is always tough defensively and was once again Friday.
Bird also praised the play of his bench.
“Kyle Pruitt came in and gave us good minutes,” he said. “Noah Minish hit a big three in the first half. Deshaun Johnson was very good for us in the post. I thought they did a really good job.”
Friday’s game was never in doubt.
“We’ve started really well,” said Bird. “When we play that way defensively, you should start well. And that’s the great thing, we ask a lot of these guys defensively and they buy into it and we’re talented enough to score. We’re scoring right at 70 points a game.”
Through five games, the guys from Danielsville have averaged 69.4 points, while giving up an average of 51.6 points per game. Through four games, Madison County was outrebounding opponents on the season by an average of 35-32 boards per game.
Madison County will travel to 0-5 Elbert County Friday at 8:30 p.m., then host 3-2 Hart County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, before visiting 0-3 Johnson Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Red Raiders beat Elbert County, 77-48, Nov. 29, and Hart County, 70-65, in overtime Nov. 17.
RECOGNITION: The Madison County boys 1988 state championship basketball team will be recognized between the girls’ and boys’ games Saturday.
Through four games, individual Madison County statistics included:
•Points per game: Jay Carruth, 17.3; Mason Smith, 15.0; Chris Rhodes, 10.5; Grant Smith, 10
•Rebounds per game: Mason Smith, 6.8; Jay Carruth, 6.5; Vick Hajdu, 4.3; Chris Rhodes, 4
•Assists per game: Mason Smith, 4.5; Grant Smith, 3.8
•Steals per game: Mason Smith, 2.8; Grant Smith, 2
