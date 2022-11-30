Madison County wasted no time putting Elbert County away Tuesday, cruising to a 77-48 win in the Red Raiders’ home opener.
The team led 28-12 after one quarter and extended that lead to 48-21 at the half.
“We came out and we played our style and didn’t let three wins over Thanksgiving break get in our heads too much,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird, whose team improved to 4-0. “We came out and played the way we want to play and I think that’s a sign of maturity and we have some experienced guys. I was interested to see our first home game whether we’d come out with the same intensity and togetherness that we’ve had so far and they did that and more. So I was very pleased.”
Bird said the team showed unselfishness in how they shared the ball.
“We scored 77 and didn’t have anyone over 14,” he said. ‘Everybody but one scored. That’s just great team basketball.”
Mason and Grant Smith both led the way with 14 points for the Red Raiders. They were followed by Chris Rhodes, 13; Deshaun Johnson, 10; Jay Carruth, 10; Noah Minish, 5; Vick Hajdu, 4; Kyle Pruitt, 4; Eli Hancock, 2; and Casen Duggins, 1.
The gym was loud Tuesday and Bird said it made a difference.
“Our fans did a great job providing home court advantage,” he said. “That was a great Tuesday night atmosphere. We need another one Friday night.”
The team opens its region schedule again East Forsyth at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
“They’re very well coached,” said Bird of the next opponent. “They shoot the ball well. They’ve been putting up a lot of points. They’re a good region opponent. They’re not very big, but everybody they put out there can shoot the ball well.”
The Red Raiders pushed the tempo Tuesday and were never threatened by the Blue Devils. Bird said he saw many good things.
“Jay Carruth did a great job attacking the paint,” he said. “And when he does that, that makes us so hard to guard when he can get in the paint. And Mason Smith did the same thing. We scored 48 points in the first half and didn’t hit a three. We did a great job getting in the paint. Chris Rhodes had a really good game. I thought we rebounded great. That was one of our weaknesses last year that we’ve been harping on and they’re really doing a better job committing to that.”
The coach also said Grant Smith “did an unbelievable job defensively.”
“He competes his tail off and his anticipation is so great for someone his age,” said Bird. “He anticipates so well. Everybody knows he’s a dangerous scorer, but he doesn’t get enough credit for how good a defender he is. He gets after it. I know night in, night out, whoever he’s on is going to have a hard night.”
The Red Raiders will be back on the road Tuesday night, visiting first-year school Seckinger at 7:30 p.m.
