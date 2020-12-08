The Red Raiders girls aren’t used to a press.
That’s because for the past three years, Kayla McPherson could break that full-court defense from opponents and make them pay. So teams backed off the strategy.
But McPherson is out for the year with a knee injury. And Madison County opponents are dialing up full-court pressure on a young Red Raider squad, looking for turnovers.
Madison County head coach Dan Lampe said his team is still trying to find its identity in the post-McPherson era.
“I see improvement in our players, but I don’t know how long it will be until we figure it out,” said Lampe. “We’re turning the ball over so much against pressure. Losing Kayla is a psychological thing. She was the security blanket. They’re not used to someone in their face.”
Madison County fell this past week to Loganville, 76-40, and Banks County, 63-43.
Tiffany Wilson led Madison County with 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Leopards, while Kyrsten Watts had 11 points and six rebounds. Ella Chancey had seven points and nine rebounds.
Lampe said his team has gotten flustered early in games, falling far behind, before settling down and playing better basketball. The Red Raiders fell behind Banks County 18-2, then cut the lead to single digits before the Leopards pulled away late.
“We’re getting down big early and then fighting back,” said Lampe. “But we’re seeing improvement. Hopefully, when we come out of Christmas we’ll have more of an identity and know our roles on the team.”
Of course, COVID-19 and injuries aren’t making cohesiveness easy. As of Monday, the Red Raiders had four players injured and three out due to quarantines. And when players return, they are often behind the others in understanding what is happening on the court.
Madison County was slated to face Wesleyan Tuesday, but the Wolves had to cancel due to the coronavirus. So Madison County scheduled a home game with Hart County for Tuesday.
The Red Raiders open region play this week and have a tough challenge at 5 p.m. Saturday against Jefferson, one of the state’s top teams. Madison County will then travel to North Oconee at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.