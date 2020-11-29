Madison County’s basketball star Kayla McPherson is now “Coach K” after a devastating knee injury in a recent practice that will keep her out of the 2020 season. But the Red Raiders aren’t showing any quit.
The girls’ team opened its season Nov. 24 with a 64-53 home win over Commerce.
McPherson, last year’s national leading scorer, was vocal on the bench, cheering on her teammates and offering instruction. The North Carolina signee has a torn ACL, which will require nine months of recovery.
“The good thing is she’ll be ready for North Carolina,” said Red Raider head coach Dan Lampe. “She’ll be 100 percent by summer and then have from summer to fall to make sure. She’ll be able to be solid before she plays anything competitive.”
In the meantime, Lampe has a new assistant coach.
“We call her ‘Coach K’ now,” said Lampe. “I told her that’s her first win as a coach. Get her going. She’s on the sideline yelling at them, you got to be on the help side, just like a coach would. I think it’s going to be a really good growing time for her for the mental part of the game. Because when you’re playing the game, you don’t see a lot of times what happened, but when you’re back and you see the whole flow of it, it can help her mentally.”
The loss of one of the nation’s top players is obviously tough. But Lampe said the team is now having to forge a new identity, where everyone has an increased role.
“This is our first regular season game without Kayla,” said Lampe. “I’m not really sure what we have but I saw a lot of heart, a lot of battling.”
The coach said his team has been reliant on McPherson over the past three years, but now his players can’t look to another person. They have to find something more in themselves, he said.
“When Kayla is on the court, everyone is looking to her to do all the scoring,” said Lampe. “Now it’s like, ‘I might have to be that person and be the one to put the ball in the basket.’”
Lampe liked what he saw in his team’s first regular-season game. There was sharp outside shooting from Kate Bray and Karsyn Daniels, who both drained three three-pointers, and finished with 13 and 11 points respectively. Bray also led the team with six steals and three assists. Tiffany Wilson showed off her take-it-to-the-basket skills, hitting 10-of-14 shots from the field and leading Madison County with 20 points. There was senior post player Ella Chancey snagging 10 rebounds and playing imposing defense.
Lampe said his team seemed down in the recent scrimmage with Oconee County, but the Red Raiders bounced back and showed heart against a Commerce squad that Lampe said is quite good.
“We’ve just got to get their confidence going,” he said. “A lot of them are a little shaky, a little nervous. We just have to keep giving them playing time, and get them more mature on the court.”
There will be no easy nights, though. Lampe said the Red Raider schedule is tough.
“A lot of people are saying our region is the toughest in the state,” he said.
Lampe said his players just need to know their roles and also work on pushing the ball up the court. His team has a lot of depth and keeping the tempo up is important. He said the team has a lot of athleticism and can go 11 deep.
“Our fast break is a little weak right now, we’re not kicking the ball up quick,” he said. “I tell them we want to get the ball over half court in four seconds after a make.”
The 2020 season is drastically altered without McPherson on the court. But Lampe said he feels the team can still accomplish a lot.
“The sky is the limit for this team,” he said.
