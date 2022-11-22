Madison County enters Thanksgiving break with one game under their belts with new head coach Monty McClure, a 56-37 loss at Hart County Nov. 17.

McClure said his team is using this off week to work toward the future. He said he’s less concerned with results at the moment, and more concerned with how the team shapes up in February.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.