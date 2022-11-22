Madison County enters Thanksgiving break with one game under their belts with new head coach Monty McClure, a 56-37 loss at Hart County Nov. 17.
McClure said his team is using this off week to work toward the future. He said he’s less concerned with results at the moment, and more concerned with how the team shapes up in February.
“I’m proud because the girls have been focused in practice on where we want to be at the end of the season,” said the coach. “It’s very difficult when a new coach comes in to run his stuff at the speed he wants it to be done. And they have bought in with the workouts they’ve put in during the offseason. I’m real proud of them, and I coach great kids. They’re good students. They’re good people. And they’re great teammates to each other. And being a great teammate is probably the best compliment you can give.”
The Red Raiders hung tough with the Bulldogs in the first half, trailing 27-24 at intermission.
“I thought we played a really good first half, executed and made shots,” said McClure. “We defended OK. We knew 14 (Dakota Phillips) was their best player. She got loose and had 17 in the first half. I think if we could have done a better job on that we could have been in the game at the end.”
Phillips finished with 31 points to lead all scorers. The Red Raiders were led by Kyrsten Watts, who scored 11 points, followed by Kelsei Gresham, 10; La’Chyna Norman, six; Jordyn Hall and Avery Bailey with three apiece and Marlee Brown and Karsyn Daniels with two each.
“I thought Kyrsten Watts played a tremendous game,” said McClure. “She knocked down some threes. She was aggressive. She did a good job trying to clean up the glass. We got in foul trouble early, and I thought Marlee Brown came in and did a great job for us. She didn’t know if her number would get called or not, but she came in and did a really good job.”
Madison County will play its first home game at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, hosting defending Class A state champion Elbert County. Madison County will then host East Forsyth at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2.
“I think they (Elbert County) have everybody back,” said McClure. “So that will be another great challenge for us. Our girls are going to continue to learn. We’ve got some new stuff to put in. I’m excited to see what they do this year.”
