Emma Chason

Emma Chason recently surpassed the 100-goal mark in her career. The junior is the program's all-time leading scorer.

Emma Chason racked up five goals as the Red Raider girls shut out another opponent last week, roaring past Chestatee, 8-0.

“Our defense composed of Marissa West, Ava McClure, Makenzie Lester, Izzy Hanson and goalkeeper Makaylee West recorded their seventh shutout of the season, which is a school record for most shutouts in a season for our girls soccer program,” said head coach Lee Reno.

