Emma Chason racked up five goals as the Red Raider girls shut out another opponent last week, roaring past Chestatee, 8-0.
“Our defense composed of Marissa West, Ava McClure, Makenzie Lester, Izzy Hanson and goalkeeper Makaylee West recorded their seventh shutout of the season, which is a school record for most shutouts in a season for our girls soccer program,” said head coach Lee Reno.
The team improved to 7-3 on the year and 3-3 in Region 8-AAAA and has outscored opponents 59-17 this season.
Olivia McClure had two goals. Coco Qiu had a goal and two assists, while Andrea Perales had two assists. Chason, a junior, also had an assist. She now has 45 goals on the year and recently earned her 100th career goal, standing at 106 for her MCHS so far.
Madison County, which was scheduled to face Seckinger Wednesday, will host Westminster Christian Academy Friday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m., with the guys following at 7:30 p.m. The Red Raiders will then host East Forsyth at 5:30 p.m., March 24 and visit Monroe Area at 5 p.m., April 8, with the guys following each game.
The Madison County boys’ team fell to Cedar Bluff, 9-0, March 7 and lost to Chestatee, 7-0, March 10. The Red Raiders are 1-7-1 with a win over Hart County and tie with Franklin County.
