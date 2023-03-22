Madison County swept Cedar Shoals in a three-game series last week, but the Red Raiders dropped their first of three against Seckinger Monday, 5-2.

The Jaguars put up five first-inning runs, and Madison County failed to overcome the deficit despite holding Seckinger scoreless over the final six innings of play. Madison County put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when Justin Smith singled home Lane Nix and Kaden Burroughs scored soon after on an error.

