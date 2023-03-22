Madison County swept Cedar Shoals in a three-game series last week, but the Red Raiders dropped their first of three against Seckinger Monday, 5-2.
The Jaguars put up five first-inning runs, and Madison County failed to overcome the deficit despite holding Seckinger scoreless over the final six innings of play. Madison County put up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when Justin Smith singled home Lane Nix and Kaden Burroughs scored soon after on an error.
Blake Ledford led the team with two hits. Nix had a hit and a run. Smith had a hit and RBI. Connor Smith took the loss, giving up five runs (two earned) in four innings, while striking out two. Austin Towe pitched three hitless, scoreless innings in relief while striking out one.
The Red Raiders cruised to three victories over Cedar Shoals last week, including two shutout wins in a Wednesday doubleheader, 10-0 and 13-0.
Madison County ripped 10 hits in the first game, scoring six runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth. Cole Hillsman went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI. Ledford went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Tristan Poss was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Lane Nix was 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI. Cooper McFarlin went 1-for-2 with a run, RBI and two stolen bases. Camden Smith went 1-for-3 with a run and RBI. Connor Smith was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Poss got the win, fanning eight batters allowing two hits and three walks in four innings, with Gavin Morris striking out three in two innings of relief.
Madison County won easily in the nightcap Wednesday, topping Cedar Shoals 13-0 in five innings.
Connor Smith led Madison County at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a homer, run scored, four RBIs and a walk. Ledford was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. McFarlin went 2-for-3 with a run, two stolen bases and an BI. Max Miller went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Shane Little was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Connor Porterfield was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Camden Smith had three stolen base.
Connor Smith got the win, striking out 10 batters in four innings while allowing one hit. Chad Sparkman fanned the side in one inning of scoreless relief.
The Red Raiders were scheduled to visit Seckinger Wednesday, then host the Jaguars at 5:55 p.m. Friday. Madison County will visit Walnut Grove Monday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.