The Red Raider baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Region 8-AAAA foe East Hall last week, taking two from the Vikings Friday, 13-5 and 7-2.
“We’re fighting and at this point that’s all you can ask for,” said Red Raider coach Chad Gillespie, whose young team is 4-13 overall and 3-3 in the region on the year. “Our motto halfway through the year is just play the game, just go out there and compete and get better each day. And I really think we have. I think the past two weeks we’ve kind of turned a corner.”
Madison County hosts Newton County Thursday in a non region game. And then the Red Raiders open a three-game region series with Chestatee (7-10, 1-6) March 29 on the road, before hosting the War Eagles March 31, then visiting Chestatee again April 2. All games are at 5:55 p.m.
Gillespie said the Chestatee series is huge. Four teams from Region 8-AAAA will make the state playoffs. Three of the state’s top teams play in the region — Jefferson, North Oconee and Flowery Branch — who are each likely to make the playoffs. But despite a slow start, Madison County can stake a claim on one of the four spots.
“If we can handle business and win the series or sweep Chestatee, our destiny is still in our hands and we control it from then on,” said Gillespie.
Madison County, which shut out East Hall 7-0 last Monday, definitely helped its cause Friday, wasting little time pulling away from the Vikings in the opener of the doubleheader, rallying for seven runs in the second inning, three in the third and two in fourth, while smashing 14 hits in the game.
A number of Red Raiders got in on the offensive action. Shane Little had a big game, with a two-run homer in the second inning and four RBIs and two runs scored.
“Shane has been a major bright spot,” said Gillespie. “He’s just a sophomore and he hits the ball well and plays good defense. He’s just a hardnosed baseball player. It’s going to be exciting to see what happens in the next two years with him.”
Luke Brown went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Ben Bray was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Eli Akins slugged a double and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Connor Smith was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Cooper Brown went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Lane Nix was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Andrew Porterfield had a hit, two RBIs and a run scored and Brady Bates scored two runs, stole a base and drew a walk.
Chris Wilbanks picked up the win, going four innings and giving up four runs, while fanning five and walking seven. Bates pitched three innings in relief, giving up one run while striking out three and walking one.
Gillespie’s squad is getting big contributions from young players this year. He said that will pay off in the long run.
“We’re starting to be a formidable team,” he said. “We knew this year would be a struggle just because on a given night we have five sophomores on the infield. In many years, those guys would be on JV, but next year it’s just take the reins off and let them roll.”
Gillespie said the team is also really missing one of its best hitters, sophomore Cole Hillsman, who is unable to hit right now due to a left shoulder injury but is able to play second base. Hillsman is 7-for-14 at the plate this year in limited action.
MCHS 7, EAST HALL 2
In the Friday nightcap, Tristan Poss picked up the win, giving up one earned run, three hits and three walks while striking out four in five innings. Little pitched two innings in in relief, striking out two and walking two.
Madison County gave Poss all the runs he needed in the bottom of the first with a two-out, three-run rally. Bray drove home a run on a bases-loaded walk. And Brown singled home two in the inning. The Red Raiders added one in the third when Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, one in the fourth on a fielder’s choice, and two in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Smith that scored C. Brown, followed by Bray scoring on a passed ball.
Madison County had seven hits in the game by Little, Akins, C. Brown, Bray, L. Brown, Smith and Porterfield. Lane Nix walked three times.
NEWTON 9, MCHS 7
Gillespie said his team was a little stunned the first time through the order as the Red Raiders faced Jevara Martin, a 6’6”, 220-lb. lefty with 90 mph heat. But Madison County bats got rolling and the visiting squad rallied for five runs in the top of the third.
“I think he kind of shocked us to start with,” said the coach. “The first six outs were all strikeouts, but the second time through the order we started having some good at bats.”
Little again went deep for the Red Raiders, going 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. Smith was 1-for-1 with two walks, two steals and two runs scored. Porterfield was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base.
Madison held a 7-4 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Newton (9-5) rallied for five runs in the inning and won on a walk-off homer.
“We’re getting better and they (Newton) were a good baseball team,” said Gillespie. “They’re fast. They’re athletic. And we get them again on Thursday. We’ll see what happens.”
