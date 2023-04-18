Madison County seniors had a night to remember in their final game. There were high fives, lots of smiles, leaps of joy and a nice takedown of a state powerhouse.
The Red Raiders defeated defending state champion North Oconee, 7-2, in the season finale at home on “Senior Night” April 13.
“It was the way we’ve known we could play all year,” said Red Raider head coach Chad Gillespie, whose team finished the season at 6-18-1. “The ball just bounced our way to be honest.”
Gillespie noted that Madison County had the toughest schedule in Class AAAA in 2023 and competed in an elite region.
“This region (Region 8-AAAA) will humble you real quick,” he said. “We played the toughest schedule in all of 4A. That was by design. We knew we were going to have to fight. We knew were really going to have to learn to play against really good teams in the region. So we scheduled some really good non-region teams. We held our own. We just didn’t get the big hits when we needed to. We played everybody really close. We had the opportunities, but that’s baseball.”
Tristan Poss got the win, giving up five hits, two runs and three walks while striking out three in five and two-thirds innings.
Madison County put up four runs in the first inning, two in the second and one in the fourth, while the Titans scored one in the fifth and sixth innings.
Lane Nix scored two runs. Cole Hillsman was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Cooper McFarlin went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Blake Ledford went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored.
The Red Raiders graduate 10 seniors from this year’s squad.
“These seniors have been through it,” said Gillespie. “They were freshmen the year of covid. And they’ve played hard and grown and matured and been a fun group to get to know and be a part of. Unfortunately, it hasn’t ended the way we thought it would, but that doesn’t take anything away from the accomplishments they’ve made. They made the playoffs last year with Marist and would have made the playoffs their freshman year, but covid hit.”
Gillespie said next year’s team will be younger. He added that the region will be just as tough.
