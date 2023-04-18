Madison County seniors had a night to remember in their final game. There were high fives, lots of smiles, leaps of joy and a nice takedown of a state powerhouse.

The Red Raiders defeated defending state champion North Oconee, 7-2, in the season finale at home on “Senior Night” April 13.

