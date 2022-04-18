Madison County was swept by Flowery Branch in three games last week. And the task doesn’t get any easier this week as the Red Raiders close out the regular season against region leader North Oconee.
The Danielsville squad dropped to 15-11 overall and 9-6 in Region 8-AAAA, falling to the Falcons, 10-1, 8-3, 13-0. The team will now battle North Oconee (26-1, 15-0), traveling to face the Titans Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., before hosting the Titans at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday.
Madison County sits in fourth place in Region 8-AAAA, tied at 9-6 with Jefferson, behind North Oconee and Flowery Branch.
The Red Raider bats, which had been popping, were largely silenced against the Falcons. Madison County managed nine hits and four runs in the three games.
The offensive highlight for the Red Raiders came in the bottom of the fourth inning in game two, when Madison County put up three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Eli Akins drove home Camden Smith on a single, then Cooper Brown doubled home Stephen Brooks and Cooper McFarlin.
