Madison County hosts Chestatee Friday on Homecoming in a Region 8-AAAA showdown.
The Red Raiders (2-3) were off last week, while Chestatee won a shootout over East Hall, 62-50. The two teams have one common opponent so far this season, North Oconee, with both dropping the game by 28.
Chestatee has played in several high-scoring games, averaging 34.5 points per game, while giving up 36.3 a game. Meanwhile, the Red Raider matchups have been lower scoring, with Madison County averaging 18.2 points per game and giving up 23.2 points a game.
Madison County will be back on the field for the first time since suffering a heartbreaking, 27-20, overtime loss to Cedar Shoals.
The Red Raiders will host Flowery Branch Oct. 22, then visit East Hall Oct. 29 and Jefferson Nov. 5.
