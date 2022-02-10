Madison County faced the three-point barrage early Tuesday night against a hot-handed East Hall squad. But the Red Raiders did something for the 20th time this year — they found a way to win.
The visiting Vikings (16-8, 5-7) sunk 10 three-pointers on the night, including six in the second quarter, taking a 39-34 lead into intermission. But Madison County freshman Grant Smith nearly kept pace with East Hall gunners himself, draining seven threes en route to a career-high 27 points.
And while Madison County trailed by double digits at one point in the second half, the Red Raider defense put the squeeze on an opponent once more this year, stifling the Viking offense in the final eight minutes, outscoring the region foes 22-5 in the fourth period and winning 70-61.
“We had to earn it tonight, for sure,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird. “East Hall really brought it tonight. We did a good job responding and finishing in the end.”
Bird said Grant Smith had “a huge night shooting ball.” The two teams combined for 19 three-pointers.
“Grant was tearing it up from the three-point line and they (East Hall) were tearing it up,” said Bird. “We just dug in and battled back one play at a time, especially in that fourth quarter.”
Jay Carruth finished with 16 points and six boards, while Chris Rhodes added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers included Mason Smith, six points, five rebounds and seven assists; Peyton South, four points; Casen Duggins, three; and Deshuan Johnson, two.
The guys from Danielsville enter the upcoming region tournament with a sparkling 20-5 overall record and 8-4 in Region 8-AAAA. Jefferson will be the region’s number-one seed, but Madison County and North Oconee both finished at 8-4 and a coin toss was set for Wednesday evening to determine who would get the region’s number-two seed. Madison County won that coin toss and will host the first round of the region tournament Monday, Feb. 14, playing Chestatee at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Cedar Shoals and East Hall will play in Danielsville at 4:30 that afternoon, followed by North Oconee and Flowery Branch at 6 p.m. The region semifinals and finals will be played at Cedar Shoals next Thursday and Friday.
Bird said notching 20 wins in the regular season is a great accomplishment.
“By my count, they’ve been playing basketball here since 1956,” said the coach. “This is only the eight time a team has gotten 20 wins at all, much less a regular season. That’s a great accomplishment. Obviously, we have to take care of business next week no matter who we play. Try to keep it going. It’s great to have a winning season. But 20 wins is not easy to come by for any team no matter how good you are. A lot of good teams don’t get to 20 wins, especially in the regular season, very proud of them for that.”
The Red Raiders also downed Chestatee (9-16, 1-11) at home Friday night, 77-57.
Mason Smith led the team with 21 points, followed by Rhodes, 17; Carruth, 14; Johnson, 10; South, six; Grant Smith, four; Noah Minish, three; and Vick Hajdu, two.
