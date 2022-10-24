The stakes have never been higher at Red Raider field this Friday night.
Win and Madison County hosts a state playoff game for the first time in school history.
The Red Raiders (5-3, 4-2) will line up at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a big region showdown on “Senior Night” Friday in Danielsville against Walnut Grove (6-2, 3-2). The winner of the game will control second place in the Region 8-AAAA sub-region B.
“That’s what you want these kids to be able to achieve,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith. “We talk about this every year with the seniors. What do you want your legacy to be? What do you want people in this community to say about you five, 10, 15 years from now. And to be able to come in here and say, ‘Hey, we were the first team in school history to host a state playoff game’ is big, because it’s never been done before. And it’s big for this community and it says a lot about these young men and the coaching staff about how hard they’ve worked to get us in that position. It’s a really big game for us.”
Smith said the Warriors will pose a tall task. The coach got a chance to scout the team in person Friday night due to the Red Raiders’ Thursday-night game.
“Walnut Grove is a good football team,” he said. “They’re not 6-2 for no reason. We know we have to work hard this week to prepare for them and have good schemes for them on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, we’ve got to continue to execute and do what we do and control the clock. Defensively, they are a solid team. They’ve got some good-looking players on the defensive side of the ball. They are physical and run to the football.”
Walnut Grove’s two losses this year are to Cedar Shoals, 35-28, and North Oconee, 44-0, this past week. Madison County has won four straight games since its 42-0 loss to undefeated North Oconee, including a 34-20 win over Cedar Shoals Oct. 14.
“We’re capable of everything,” said quarterback Camden Smith. “Whatever we want, we can achieve. We just got to believe it and stay together as a team.”
Smith surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in the win over East Forsyth Thursday. He now has 1,003 yards on 103 carries (9.8 per rush) and 13 touchdowns through eight games.
Madison County has rushed for 2,551 yards and 31 touchdowns on 370 carries this year, averaging 6.9 yards per carry and 318.9 yards a game.
