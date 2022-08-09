If you’re up for a road trip, you can get a glimpse of the 2022 Red Raiders this Saturday.

Madison County, which is coming off a 5-5 2021 campaign, will travel to T.L. Hanna High School at 2600 N Hwy 81, Anderson, South Carolina Saturday for a preseason showdown with two South Carolina schools. The Red Raiders will hit the field at 3:30 p.m., facing both Palmetto High School for one half and Powdersville High School in another half.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.