If you’re up for a road trip, you can get a glimpse of the 2022 Red Raiders this Saturday.
Madison County, which is coming off a 5-5 2021 campaign, will travel to T.L. Hanna High School at 2600 N Hwy 81, Anderson, South Carolina Saturday for a preseason showdown with two South Carolina schools. The Red Raiders will hit the field at 3:30 p.m., facing both Palmetto High School for one half and Powdersville High School in another half.
South Carolina schools can have more than one preseason scrimmage, but can only play one half in each scrimmage.
“We know it’s going to be hot,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith. “We’re going to experience some weather right out of the box. It’s a turf field.”
Madison County schools made the trip to the Palmetto state last year for preseason scrimmages.
“We’re excited to have an opportunity to go over there and compete against some teams out of state and represent Georgia as a 4A school,” said Smith.
Madison County opens its regular season at Franklin County at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, then hosts Elbert County the following Friday.
