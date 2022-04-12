The regular season is over. Now, the Red Raider girls’ soccer team kicks it into gear for season two: the postseason.
Madison County, led by the school’s all-time leading scorer, Emma Chason, a sophomore, will visit Druid Hills at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Adams Stadium in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
The Red Raiders (10-6-1 overall and 4-2 in Region 8-AAAA) will face the 4-9-1 Druid Hills Red Devils, who finished the season at 3-2 in Region 6-AAAA. Marist won that region, with Druid Hills finishing second and securing a two-seed from the region in the state playoffs. Madison County finished third in Region 8-AAAA behind 18-0 North Oconee, which has outscored opponents 106-4 this year and Jefferson, which finished 10-3-1 and 5-1. The Red Raiders have outscored opponents 52-49.
The winner of the Madison County vs. Druid Hills matchup will face the winner of the match between Region 4 number one seed Perry (13-4, 10-0) and Region 2 number four seed Spencer (6-7, 5-3).
The Red Raiders tuned up for the state tournament last week, tying Hart County, 2-2, then topping Monroe, 5-2.
Madison County was without several players in the tie versus Hart. Chason scored two goals, with assists from Makenzie Lester and Makaylee West.
Chason scored four goals against Monroe, with Olivia McClure adding another. McClure also had three assists. Lindley Hawks and Andrea Perales each had an assist.
With the six goals last week, Chason broke her own single-season scoring record of 27 she set as a freshman. She now has 31 goals on the year. She also broke the school’s all-time scoring record recently, which was set by Parker Minish at 46. Chason now has 58 total goals in in freshman and sophomore seasons.
