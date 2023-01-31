Madison County wraps up its regular season Tuesday at home against Cherokee Bluff.
Three seniors — Kate Bray, Karsyn Daniels and Kyrsten Watts — will be honored that night. Tipoff against the 13-8 Bears will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Madison County wraps up its regular season Tuesday at home against Cherokee Bluff.
Three seniors — Kate Bray, Karsyn Daniels and Kyrsten Watts — will be honored that night. Tipoff against the 13-8 Bears will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 31.
“It’s always tough when you’re a senior and you get a new coach and a new system, and these seniors have been fantastic,” said head coach Monty McClure. “They came to every workout. They have done a great job of trying to maintain team unity. The seniors have done a great job of trying to lead by example, trying to encourage. They’ve just been mature and been great teammates. I tell my players all the time that the best compliment I’ll ever give anybody is that you were a great teammate. That’s what people will remember. I’m just proud of them for their buy in. They’re just great people, great students. Their parents should be super proud of them and I know they are.”
The Red Raiders will face 16-5 Walnut Grove Tuesday and then travel to 9-12 Cedar Shoals Friday at 7 p.m.
Madison County (7-13, 4-7) fell at home Friday to (16-6, 8-3) Chestatee, 53-36.
“We knew going in that Chestatee is one of the best teams in the region,” said Red Raider head coach Monty McClure. “They’ve been in the top 10 all year. They’re in first place on their side of the region and have a candidate for region player of the year and we knew that we had to play great to compete with them. They’re what I envision us being at some point.”
Janiah Borders led the team with 18 points. Other scorers included Keslei Gresham, 4; Jordyn Jones, 4; La’Chyna, 3; Lexie Gillespie, 3; Marlee Brown, 2; and Jordyn Hall, 2.
“Janiah did a great job down low,” said McClure.
The Red Raiders hit 11 of 13 free throw shots.
McClure said the team is working to get better.
“We just got to make better decisions and maintain our spacing on the court and let our offense work for us,” he said. “Sometimes we get in a hurry to score and it’s just not a great shot. It’s going to take games and a commitment to skill development, but we were on the floor competing and hustling. It wasn’t a lack of effort. We just struggled to score. Our defense was OK.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.