Madison County battled back in the second half Friday, but four first-half turnovers proved too much to overcome in a 25-22 loss to Walnut Grove.

A win would have given the Red Raiders (5-4, 4-3) a home game in the state playoffs for the first time in school history, but the visiting Warriors (7-2, 5-2) are now in the driver’s seat for second place in Region AAAA Subregion B and a first-round home game in the state playoffs.

