Madison County battled back in the second half Friday, but four first-half turnovers proved too much to overcome in a 25-22 loss to Walnut Grove.
A win would have given the Red Raiders (5-4, 4-3) a home game in the state playoffs for the first time in school history, but the visiting Warriors (7-2, 5-2) are now in the driver’s seat for second place in Region AAAA Subregion B and a first-round home game in the state playoffs.
However, if Madison County wins Friday at East Hall and Walnut Grove loses at home to Chestatee, then Madison County, Walnut Grove and Cedar Shoals will be in a three-way tie for the second seed out of Region 8-AAAA. And Madison County would get the two seed based on the tiebreaker formula used, which factors in point differentials in head-to-head matchups between the three teams.
Whatever happens Friday in the Red Raiders’ final regular season game against East Hall, they have secured a playoff spot, with at least a four seed.
Region 8-AAAA will face Region 7-AAAA in the first round of the playoffs. Cedartown is the number-one seed out of the region, and Heritage Ringgold, Sonoraville and Central Carrollton all vying for the two through four spots.
But first, Madison County will face a struggling East Hall (2-7, 0-7) squad on the road Friday night.
“Their record is not very good, but offensively they have some weapons,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith. “They have a couple of good wide receivers. The quarterback is very athletic. So we have to play very well defensively.”
Smith said Madison County must play to its standard regardless of the opponent.
The coach said his team didn’t meet that standard this past Friday when it coughed the ball over to Walnut Grove four times in the first half.
“Our biggest problem was not what they were doing to us,” said Smith. “It was us. You can’t fumble the ball four times in the first half and be successful.”
Madison County put the first points on the board Friday, when Red Raider quarterback Camden Smith capped off an 81-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:51 to go in the first quarter. The point after attempt was wide left and Madison County led 6-0.
Walnut Grove fumbled the ball away on the ensuing possession on their own 45 yard line, and Madison County appeared poised to pull two scores ahead, driving to the Warrior three yard line, where Madison County’s case of the butterfingers began. The home squad fumbled the ball away, the first of four lost fumbles in the half for the Red Raiders.
“That turnover really hurt,” said Smith. “It changed the momentum of the game. I think if we score there and go up 14-0, it’s a completely different football game.”
Madison County again coughed over the ball on the first play of the second quarter, and the Warriors wasted little time making Madison County pay, with quarterback Ashton Adams hitting Zackary Ford on a short pass that Ford took 32 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. Adams connected with tight end Landen Moss for a two-point conversion, and the Warriors led, 8-6.
Walnut Grove attempted an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but Madison County recovered at midfield. Again, the Red Raiders put the ball on the ground at the Walnut Grove 41.
The Warriors drove to the Red Raider three-yard line before a tackle for a loss put them at the 12. Senior kicker Brenden Hamrick was true from 29 yards to put Walnut Grove up 11-6.
The Warriors again attempted an onside kick, but Madison County recovered at midfield. Once again, Madison County fumbled at the Warrior 33. Walnut Grove couldn’t capitalize on this mistake, but the visiting squad forced a Red Raider punt. And the Warriors closed out the half with Adams and Ford hooking up for a six-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left in the half. The Hamrick PAT put the Warriors up 18-6 at halftime.
Walnut Grove forced a three-and out from the Red Raiders after the break, and the Warriors appeared poised to put more points on the board. But Walnut Grove fumbled the ball away at the Madison County 16. The Red Raiders then ate up nearly nine minutes of clock, driving 84 yards for a score, which was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Jacob Beusse with 1:12 to go in the third quarter. Madison County converted on the two-point attempt to cut the Warrior lead to 18-14.
Defenses for both squads held firm for much of the fourth quarter, until Walnut Grove’s Nolan Yancey carried the ball in from two yards out to put the Warriors up 25-14 with 2:52 left in the game.
“Defensively we played well considering the positions they were put in. We put them in some very bad spots,” said Smith, noting the team had 10 tackles each from Bryson Drake and Jake Ramsey, nine from Casen Duggins and seven from Vick Hajdu.
Madison County answered, driving quickly down the field and scoring when Smith hit Hajdu for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:48 to go in the game.
The Red Raiders failed to recover the onside kick, but Madison County burned its three timeouts and forced a Walnut Grove punt with 1:25 to go, leaving the Red Raiders 85 yards to drive in 85 seconds, but the team turned the ball over on downs.
Smith praised his offensive line, saying Will Huntsinger turned in his best game despite being sick all week. He said Wyatt Morris, Walker Simmons, Brady Collier, Cohen Brown and Deshaun Johnson all played well.
“We played well enough up front to win,” he said. “Skill-wise, we did not play well enough to win.”
Madison County finished the game with 370 total yards of offense, 256 on the ground and 114 through the air, while giving up 354, including 211 on the ground and 143 passing.
Camden Smith led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 111 yards and touchdown. He was 5-for-9 through the air for 111 yards and a touchdown. Cole Hillsman, who had two carries for 11 yards, also completed a pass for three yards. Zahkari Shiflet had four rushes for 44 yards. Jacob Beusse ran five times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Curion Hyche had eight carries for 34 yards, and Quenten Turner had six carries for 22 yards.
Hajdu led the team with five catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, while Shiflet had a catch for 15 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.