Madison County track team members traveled to Albany last week for the Class AAAA finals.
Antwan Reid placed eighth in the high jump with a leap of 6’2”. Morgan Mallard finished 10th in the discus with a throw of 130’11”.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 9:04 pm
Meanwhile, the 4X400-meter relay team of De’Antonio Davis, Vick Hajdu, Clint Gentry and Joseph Lewis finished 13th with a time of 3:31.94, while the 4X800 relay team of Javon Johnson, Josh Ivey, Elijah Neal and Gabe McCary finished 14th with a time of 8:49.18.
