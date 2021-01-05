Madison County wrestlers hit the road this past week for what is generally one of the toughest competitions of the year, the Lambert Invitational in Forsyth County, which is usually 40-plus teams.
But “usual” has been eliminated from the vocabulary this season.
And due to the pandemic, the Lambert Invitational was scaled down to eight teams. Madison County went 1-3 in the dual meet portion of the event and finished fifth in the individual tournament.
“The only common denominator is it’s difficult for everybody,” said Red Raider head Richie Houston. “Everybody’s in the same spot.”
Red Raider finishers included Josh Kincaid, who was 6-1 in the tournament and took second in the 138-lb. weight class; Tristan Poss, 4-3, second in the 170 lb. division; Dalton Giles, 5-2, fifth in the 126 lb. class; Will Hartledge, 3-4, fourth place in the 126 lb. class; Matthew Bond, 4-2, fifth place in the 145 lb. division; Toby House, 4-3, fifth in the 182 lb. division; Jonathan Espinoza, 4-3, fourth in the 195 lb. class; Caylen Kettle, 4-2, seventh in the 220 lb. division; Nate Krickle, 4-3, fourth in the 285 lb. division. Bryer Autry finished 2-4 in the 152 lb. weight class. Reese Braswell won a match in the 113 lb. weight class.
This year is a rebuilding season for Madison County after a fifth place state finish in 2019-20. With only one senior and one junior on the squad, the Red Raiders are basically a junior varsity team.
“With all the wrestlers we lost to graduation and then we had a couple of kids that didn’t wrestle, one because of covid and one just didn’t come back out and so we’re down about seven starters from last year,” he said. “This is a young group and we’re letting them know that in a normal situation they would be JV all the time, but we just don’t have enough bodies to fill the varsity. So a lot of them have been thrown into the varsity and it’s a big jump from middle school to high school.”
The Red Raiders were scheduled to face perennial power Social Circle Wednesday where they place a single light over the mat for a unique atmosphere. On Saturday, the wrestlers will split up between varsity and junior varsity competition, with varsity wrestlers going to Elbert County for the Inferno Invitational and JV wrestlers heading back to Lambert for a tournament. Madison County was slated to host Morgan County Jan. 13 for “Senior Night,” but Morgan County had to cancel due to coronavirus protocols.
Madison County had a coach test positive right before break, which led to a two-week shutdown, but Houston said the team has been fortunate so far in not having a wrestler with the virus.
“We’ve been blessed,” he said.
Houston said the aim is to focus on what can be controlled and not worry about what can’t.
“You do what you can do and the stuff you can’t control, don’t fret about it and move on and try and finish the year,” he said.
