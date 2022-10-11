Madison County trucked over the Trojans of North Hall for nearly 400 yards on the ground Friday, surviving four turnovers, on the way to a 33-24 road win.
Now, the Red Raiders (3-3, 2-2) turn their attention to Cedar Shoals (3-4, 2-2) in a Friday night Homecoming showdown in Danielsville.
“It was good for us to get the win,” said Red Raider head coach Chris Smith about his team’s win over North Hall (2-5, 2-3). “We definitely needed it. For us, we’ve been telling our guys each week that we control our own destiny. So we each week is a playoff game for us and we have to go at it with that mentality.”
Smith said Cedar Shoals is athletic and present big-play threats.
“We know they have kids that can take the ball to the house anytime they touch the football,” said the coach. “So, defensively we have to be ready to make plays. We can’t sit back and expect somebody else to make plays. We have to challenge our kids to step up and be that guy that wants to make plays.”
He said Cedar Shoals has two good receivers in Jason Massey (#14) and Devin Hester (#19), as well as a good running back in Kayden Scott (#7).
“We’ve got to make them drive the football; we can’t give up the explosion plays,” said Smith. “And then offensively, we’ve got to control the clock. We have to do a better job of managing the clock and sustaining long drives. If we can sustain long drives, it forces them to do things they don’t want to do. And we can kind of dictate to them what they have to do offensively, which helps us.”
Meanwhile, the coach said his team can’t get distracted by Homecoming festivities.
“It’s good for everybody to get the community involved, the alumni involved, everybody in the school building involved, but for us we have to overlook the distractions,” he said. “We can’t get caught up in all that. Our Homecoming festivities happen after the game. We have to stay focused on the task at hand.”
The coach had mixed reviews of his team’s performance Friday at North Hall. He said the four turnovers are unacceptable.
“We can’t turn the ball over four times and expect to win a ball game,” said Smith. “We got to make sure we secure the football.”
But the coach and Raider fans alike were pleased with the team’s ground game Friday, which was paved by linemen Wyatt Morris, Braxton Waller, Walker Simmons, Will Huntsinger, Justin Smith and DeShaun Johnson. The Red Raiders finished with 394 yards rushing.
“We’re the offensive line; we labor in the pit,” said Huntsinger after the game. “And we own the box, baby!”
Smith said the road graders were impressive.
“They were getting after it,” he said. “It was good to have Justin Smith back. He’s been out the last two ball games.”
North Hall got on the board first with an early field goal Friday, but Madison County responded with a seven-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Camden Smith with 2:34 to go in the first quarter. Bryson Drake carried the ball in from seven yards out with 9:31 to go in the second quarter to put the Red Raiders up 14-3. Jake Ramsey barreled his way into the end zone with 2:09 to go in the half to put the Red Raiders up 21-3.
Casen Duggins picked off a Trojan pass on the Red Raider 12 with 1:45 left in the half. But Madison County fumbled shortly after and the Trojans struck for a 25-yard score to cut the lead to 21-10 with 1:01 to go before intermission. Madison County answered by quickly moving the ball to the North Hall six yard line with 14 seconds left in the half thanks to a big reception by Vick Hajdu, who caught four passes for 85 yards. But the Red Raiders fumbled the ball away and lost the scoring opportunity.
“We should have put that ball in the end zone,” said Smith.
The Red Raiders responded after intermission, driving 79 yards on 14 plays while chewing 7:27 off the clock, with Camden Smith carrying the ball in from one yard out with 4:33 to go in the third quarter. The PAT failed and Madison County led 27-10.
But North Hall answered with a 74-yard drive, capped off by 27-yard run with 2:57 to go in the third. North Hall then pulled within three, 27-24, on an eight-yard touchdown pass with 9:53 to go in the game.
Madison County pulled ahead by two scores on a one-yard touchdown run by Ramsey with 4:56 to go in the game. The two-point conversion failed and the Red Raiders led 33-24.
North Hall scored on a 52-yard reverse with 3:29 to go, but the touchdown was nullified by a penalty. Madison County held on for the 33-24 victory.
Camden Smith led the way for the Red Raiders, rushing 19 times for 173 yards and two scores and going 4-for-7 through the air for 85 yards, all to Hajdu, who now leads the team with 16 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown on the year. Smith has now rushed for 774 yards and nine touchdowns on 69 carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry and 129 yards a game on the ground.
Quinton Turner had 14 carries for 66 yards. Bryson Drake finished the game with 11 rushes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Beusse rushed four times for 50 yards. Jake Ramsey ran the ball six times for 29 yards and two scores. Zahkari Shiflet had two carries for 13 yards and Blake Ledford rushed once for eight yards.
