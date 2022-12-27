When an offense is cold, sometimes a little defensive heat will do the trick.
Madison County girls’ basketball team struggled to find the basket in the opening period against Pendleton of South Carolina in the first round of the Red Raider Christmas Tournament, trailing 4-2 after eight minutes of play.
Monty McClure’s team then unleashed a full-court press, scoring 23 points in the second quarter and cruising to a 63-29 win.
“Wednesday we only scored two points in the first quarter, so we didn’t execute very well in the half court,” said McClure. “Then we started pressing and we ended up scoring 61 in the next three quarters. I was proud of their effort in the second, third and fourth quarters.”
Janiah Borders led the way with 13 points. She was followed by all-tournament team member Kelsei Gresham, 12; Jordyn Hall, 12; Lexie Gillespie, 9; Jordyn Jones, 6; Marlee Brown, 4; Lily Pittman, 4; Kyrsten Watts, 2; and La’Chyna Norman, 2.
Madison County dropped the second game of the Christmas tournament Thursday to Oglethorpe County, 61-53. The Red Raiders trailed by 22 in the second half of that game, but once again, McClure unleashed the press and Madison County managed to cut the lead to five, before falling by eight.
“My girls played their hearts out in the second half, and I’m super proud of their effort there, just that competitiveness to get back in that game,” said the coach. “Right now, we just have to figure out executing in the half court.”
Madison County has faced full-court pressure a lot this year and is still finding ways to handle the press.
“Sometimes I don’t do a good enough job telling them, ‘Hey these are just opportunities for you to have space and make the right pass and the right read,” said McClure. “If you’re in trouble there are areas you can get out of trouble by passing or dribbling. I have to do a better job of coaching them through that. They’re listening and trying. I really just want my girls to have fun and play. Just find some joy in what we’re doing.”
And the coach said his team may employ more full-court pressure against opponents, too.
“That’s certainly going to be something we’re not scared to do,” he said. “I was a little cautious about it. But if that’s going to be the best way for us to play, then that’s what we’re going to do.”
Madison County (4-7) will visit Hebron Christian (12-0) at noon Friday, Dec. 30.
“They’re one of the best teams in the state in any classification,” said McClure of the Lions, who are outscoring opponents 70.5 to 38.4 on average.
Madison County will then host Walnut Grove (10-3) at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.