After a pit stop, Madison County will try to keep driving past competition Friday when the 1-0 squad hits the road for the first time this year at Apalachee.
The Red Raiders were off last week after running for over 300 yards in a season-opening 28-25 home win over Habersham Central.
Meanwhile, the guys from Danielsville had a chance to observe their first two opponents facing off this past week, as Habersham defeated Apalachee 27-7. The Wildcats are now 0-2 under coach Toni Lotti, losing 19-3 to Winder in their season opener.
Madison County will be back home Sept. 10 against Stephens County, which is 2-0, and facing Jackson County this week after wins over White County, 34-20, and North Hall, 42-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.