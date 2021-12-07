Madison County Coach Dan Lampe hopes the early season run against tough competition is down payment on better things to come.
The Red Raiders have faced tough sledding so far this season, while going 1-4 in the first five games against teams with a combined 19-9 record. And it doesn’t get any easier. Madison County travels to Class AAAA number-one team Jefferson, 7-0, Friday at 7 p.m., then hosts Class AAAA number-four ranked team North Oconee, 5-1, Tuesday at 6 p.m., before a rematch with Banks County, 5-2, on the road at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and a rematch with Class AA top-ranked Elbert County, 5-1, Dec. 18 on the road at 6 p.m.
“I knew it was going to be tough sledding up until our Christmas tournament,” said Lampe. “I didn’t quite realize how tough it was going to be. What I’ve always believed is that nothing really matters until you get into region. Everything is just to get you better for that.”
Lampe said he sees growth in the team.
“We’ll weather this storm and learn from every single good team we play and then move on and we’ll be better off for it,” he said.
The coach said the team’s hustle is fun to watch, adding that he feels the team will begin to shine after the Christmas break.
“I love it,” he said. “We have three people on the floor diving for balls. Even when we’re down big, we’re still giving that effort.”
Madison County fell Friday at 6-1 East Jackson, 72-60, trailing 51-49 after three.
Mallory Bates led Madison County with 17 points against East Jackson, while Keslie Gresham finished with 14. Tiffany Wilson and Janiah Borders both had eight. Kyrsten Watts finished with six, while Jordyn Hall had four and Kate Bray had three.
“East Jackson, I thought we really grew up in that game,” said Lampe. “We got down by 17 or 18 points and then just battled back, able to handle full man pressure. And then Banks County was just a whole different beast.”
Madison County fell to Banks County 65-46 at home Saturday, after falling to an athletic Eagles squad Friday.
“Banks County is more of a system team,” he said. “They had two post players who came in and they were really strong.”
