Madison County is two plays away from being undefeated through Christmas.
The 11-2 team lost two games prior to the holiday break, both by one point.
Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird has been pleased with what’s he’s seen from his squad.
“We’ve had some lulls here with people getting banged up and things like that, but we still found a way to win some games where I didn’t feel we were playing great or as well as we’re capable of,” said Bird. “So that’s a good sign of being tough and grinding it, because the basketball season is a grind. It’s a long season.”
The Red Raiders suffered a heartbreaking setback against North Oconee Dec. 16, but the team responded with three-straight wins to enter Christmas break, beating Stephens County 71-45 on the road, then defeating Pendleton, 74-60, and Winder-Barrow, 61-53, in the Red Raider Christmas Classic last week.
“We came out Monday versus Stephens and tried to correct some things we didn’t do well against North Oconee and we did a good job of that,” said Bird. “Stephens is a very athletic team. It was a close game for the first half and then we came out in the third quarter and pulled away. Chris Rhodes had a really good second half owning the paint rebounding and scoring inside. He really kind of sparked us.”
Jay Carruth led the way with 20 points versus the Indians, followed by Mason Smith, 16; Rhodes, 11; Casen Duggins, 6; Deshaun Johnson, 5; Vick Hajdu, 3; Brent Daniels, 3; Noah Minish, 3; and Grant Smith, 2.
Grant Smith erupted for 37 points and five rebounds against Pendleton Wednesday night, draining five three pointers as Madison County downed the South Carolina team.
“He exploded offensively that game,” said Bird. “He’s been having some low-scoring games from what he’s used to lately, so it was good for him to have a really good game to get some confidence going.”
Bird praised the play of Minish and Pruitt against Pendleton.
“Jay Carruth has been battling illness so he didn’t play very much that game, which gave Noah Minish and Kyle Pruitt a chance to step up and play some big minutes,” he said.
Rhodes finished with 10 points and nine boards, followed by Mason Smith, 7; Duggins, 5; Minish, 4; Johnson, 4; Kyle Pruitt, 3; Carruth, 2; and Hajdu, 2.
Madison County led 31-29 at the half and outscored Pendleton 17-5 in the third quarter to pull ahead by double digits.
The Red Raiders followed that with a tough win at home Thursday against Winder for the Christmas title crown. The coach said the game had a playoff atmosphere.
“They’re a really good team,” said Bird of Winder. “They’ve lost some games, but they lost to really good teams, all 7A or ranked. They’re long and big. It was an extremely physical game, kind of back and forth the whole first half.”
Rhodes was out for half of the game after taking a shot to the head, and Johnson was called on to provide more minutes. Bird said he delivered.
“Deshaun Johnson stepped up, because they have some really big kids,” he said. “Deshaun filled a huge void in that game.”
Mason Smith led the way against Winder, scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds. Grant Smith had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Carruth had 11 points. Other scorers included Rhodes, 8; Johnson, 7; Pruitt, 3; Duggins, 2; and Hajdu, 1.
“I thought that was a great win and a great teacher for us,” said Bird. “We can play with big teams. We can play with any style team.”
Madison County will be back on the court Friday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. at Hebron Christian (6-7). The Red Raiders will then host Walnut Grove (4-7, 3-1) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“Walnut Grove is a really good team,” said Bird. “They don’t have a great record, but they’ve played a tough schedule and are capable of beating anybody in our region.”
