Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Windy with rain and snow in the morning, becoming snow in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.