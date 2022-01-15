Two trips to Hall County, two wins.
The Red Raider guys kept the victory train rolling into Hall County in Region 8-AAAA play this week, defeating Chestatee Tuesday, 69-61, and East Hall Friday, 57-45, and improving to 15-2 overall and 5-1 in Region 8-AAAA.
“Halfway through the region, second place right now, playing for first Tuesday night (against Jefferson),” said head coach Bryan Bird following Friday’s win. “Very pleased with where we are. But we can’t be satisfied, because no one is going to be happy with your record after 18 games (including the preseason scrimmage). You got to keep getting better and growing together.”
Bird said getting wins in two road trips to Hall County was a good accomplishment.
“We knew this week was going to be a grind with back-to-back region games in Gainesville, coming off a three-game week last week,” he said. “And to come out and not play your best and still go 2-0 is fantastic. It’s a testament to how they’re buying in and being coachable and playing together.”
Chris Rhodes led the team against East Hall (13-5, 2-4) with 18 points, followed by Peyton South, who scored 14, and hit four first-quarter threes, with Grant Smith adding nine, Jay Carruth, five; Casen Duggins, four; Mason Smith, three; Deshaun Johnson, two; and Bryson Williams, two.
He said Rhodes and Johnson had good performances.
“He (Rhodes) did a good job coming off the bench tonight and scoring for us, which he should have,” said the coach. “Their leading scorer is also a big man. They had a hole there and Chris did a good job attacking that, as well as Deshaun Johnson. He had some good moments.”
The coach said his team’s performance wasn’t ideal Friday, but he said it was good enough to win.
“I felt like we did OK on defense,” he said. “We were good enough to win, but we weren’t at the standard we usually want to be. They (East Hall) were missing their leading scorer. He’s injured. They’re trying to find a way without him. I felt like we got a little too comfortable at times. We did some good things and then we just kind of had some let downs physically and mentally. We got a little complacent. But we’re still super young. We didn’t shoot as well as we normally do. We still defended well enough to win.”
Carruth led the team with 18 Tuesday at Chestatee, with South and Duggins both adding 14, and Rhodes tallying 12, followed by Mason Smith with eight, Grant Smith, two; Vick Hajdu, one.
The coach said the team is doing well despite being heavy on underclassmen and light on seniors on the roster.
“We don’t have a lot of senior leadership just because of pure numbers,” he said. “So we don’t have those guys to lean on who have been there before and know what it’s like to lead. These guys are trying to do that. They’re doing a great job of that. We need them to keep doing that so we can finish strong down the stretch.”
Madison County hosts Jefferson (16-1, 6-0) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, then visits North Oconee (11-7, 2-4) at 8:30 p.m. Friday, before hosting Prince Avenue (7-8, 2-2) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Madison County’s lone region loss was to Jefferson, 71-54, Dec. 10. The Red Raiders defeated North Oconee, 59-55, Dec. 14 and Prince Avenue, 64-58, in the season opener Nov. 20.
GIRLS’ ACTION
The heartbreakers are adding up for the Red Raider girls.
Madison County dropped another overtime encounter Friday night, falling 48-42 to East Hall (9-8, 2-4) after the Vikings hit a free throw with two seconds left in regulation to knot the score and force extra playing time.
“Flowery Branch, North Oconee, Chestatee and East Hall — that’s four teams and a total of five points,” said Red Raider coach Dan Lampe. “We’d be second place right now if we win those, if we score six more points this season.”
Madison County (5-12, 0-6) hits the court again Tuesday at home at 6 p.m. versus Jefferson (15-2, 5-1), then visits North Oconee (11-8, 4-2) Friday at 7 p.m. and hosts non-region foe Prince Avenue (8-5) Saturday at 6 p.m. Madison County fell to the Titans in overtime, 47-40, Dec. 14 and Prince Avenue in the season opener, 46-39.
Lampe said his young team is still searching for confidence in late-game situations.
“They are great kids and work hard and all, but just that believing you’re going to win,” he said. “We don’t have that yet.”
Friday’s game with East Hall was tight the whole way.
“When you’re that close, it’s a one-possession game,” said Lampe. “So we pull a rebound down, and we talked about it over and over. This team (East Hall) is going to come and swipe at it. You got to chin it. You can’t bring the ball down. And we brought it down in that second half at least six times. There are six turnovers right there. You give us those six possessions, we win the game. We got to just get better at what we do.”
Lampe said his team has plenty of potential. He said the team just needs to eliminate turnovers.
“I see where we can improve a ton in this game,” he said.
Tiffany Wilson led Madison County Friday with 16 points, while Mallory Bates tallied 11. Other scorers included Kelsie Gresham, five; Jordyn Hall, four; Karsyn Daniels, three; and Janiah Borders, three.
