Madison County is back at state — Marist specifically.
The Red Raiders (15-14) finished fourth in Region 8-AAAA and travel to face the defending Class AAAA state champions in Atlanta Wednesday in doubleheader, with games set for 4 and 6:30 p.m. Marist won Region 6-AAAA, finishing 23-7 overall and 12-0 in the region.
“It’s a challenge anytime you face Marist in just about any sport you know that you’re going to have to play your best to beat them,” said Red Raider coach Chad Gillespie. “I think we match up pretty well with them. Basically, it’s just going to come down to who makes the least amount of mistakes. Our kids are excited about it. They’re excited about the opportunity and now we’ve got to get in that mindset that we can compete with them and understand the name on the jersey means nothing.”
Gillespie said getting back to state is an accomplishment for his squad after missing out on the playoffs last year and being denied a trip to state in 2020 due to covid.
“It’s nice to get to go play postseason baseball and to know in Class AAAA, there’s only 32 teams left,” he said. “It kind of validates the hard work. It kind of validates being here in August through the fall workouts. The cold nights in January and always the goal is to make it to the playoffs and go as far as you can. And so, we’ve made it here.”
Madison County faced top-ranked North Oconee (29-1, 18-0) last week, closing out the season with losses, 16-3, 10-2 and 11-0.
Gillespie said North Oconee is a uniquely talented team.
“I’d have to think that North Oconee team might be one of if not the best high school team I’ve ever seen. They got 12 seniors and every one of their pitchers are seniors,” he said. “You’re lucky to get a team that’s got four or five seniors and two of them that are pitchers that know how to pitch, but they’ve got seven or eight guys and not to mention they’re all anywhere from 88-to-91 mph. Even the University of Georgia probably doesn’t have as many guys that throw 90 as North Oconee does.”
The coach said the Red Raiders played the Titans tough early in each game. Madison County managed 14 hits in the series, with Eli Akins and Shane Little both blasting home runs.
Gillespie said he’s encouraging his team to have fun and play with confidence against Marist — and “don’t let the moment be too big.”
“It’s different being in the playoffs; it just is,” he said. “You know you did something to get there and it’s fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.