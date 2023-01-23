The Madison County Middle School eighth grade girls’ basketball Mustangs are the 2022-23 NEGIAA region champions.
The Mustangs knocked off the number-one seed and defending champion Elbert County squad, 26-20, Saturday in the title game at Franklin County High School.
Madison County went 8-4 during the regular season and entered the tournament as the three seed, where they defeated number-six seed Stephens County, number-two seed Rabun County and then Elbert County.
“As their coach during the past two seasons, I am so proud of them!,” said head coach John Spinks. “This team has meant the world to me and to each other, we are like a family. I am so happy for them and they deserve to be called champions on and off the court!”
Team members are Eva Czaplinski, Alyssa Gillespie, Kinley Haley, Kerigan Pittman, Brooke Porterfield, Isabella Shriver, Sadie Brook Smith, Laila Streetman, Cora Beth Strickland, Lexie Tucker, Amerrah Wilbon and Sadie Willis.
