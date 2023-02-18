Madison County’s 17-game winning streak came to a close in gut-wrenching fashion Friday night as the Red Raiders fell to Walnut Grove, 55-53, in the closing seconds of the Region 8-AAAA boys’ basketball championship.

The Red Raiders (25-3) held a seven-point lead with just over five minutes left in the game Friday, but the team went cold offensively in the closing moments, and the Warriors hit a bucket with 15 seconds to take a two-point lead as Madison County’s shots were off the mark as time expired. The Red Raiders have lost a total of three times this season by a combined four points. Neither of the other two losses hurt like this.

