Madison County’s 17-game winning streak came to a close in gut-wrenching fashion Friday night as the Red Raiders fell to Walnut Grove, 55-53, in the closing seconds of the Region 8-AAAA boys’ basketball championship.
The Red Raiders (25-3) held a seven-point lead with just over five minutes left in the game Friday, but the team went cold offensively in the closing moments, and the Warriors hit a bucket with 15 seconds to take a two-point lead as Madison County’s shots were off the mark as time expired. The Red Raiders have lost a total of three times this season by a combined four points. Neither of the other two losses hurt like this.
“I told them before, if we lose, it’s going to be gut wrenching, because nobody’s going to run us out of the gym,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird. “We battled our tails off. We didn’t play our best game obviously. We only scored five points in the fourth quarter and that hasn’t happened. I don’t know if we’ve been held that low in any quarter all year long. I feel we did some good things to get good shots. We just couldn’t get them to go down. Credit to Walnut Grove. They’re a really talented team. They made just one more play than us to get the job done. We still have a lot of season left.”
The Red Raiders will look to put the pain of Friday’s loss behind them this week. Madison County earned the number two seed out of the region and will host the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 against Northwest Whitfield (16-11).
Madison County fell behind by double digits early Friday, trailing the Warriors 12-2 after four minutes of play. But Madison County roared back, with Jay Carruth hitting a bucket and foul shot to give the Red Raiders a 17-16 lead with 7:01 to go in the second quarter. A Mason Smith three-pointer extended the Madison County lead to 20-16. But Walnut Grove answered with a 9-0 run, and the Warriors carried a 32-29 advantage into intermission.
The Red Raiders outscored the Warriors 19-11 in the third quarter to take a 48-43 advantage into the final period. The team pushed that lead out to seven, but the guys from Danielsville only managed two buckets in the final period, one from Deshaun Johnson and a clutch three-pointer by Vick Hajdu with 46 seconds to go that knotted the score at 53.
Chris Rhodes led Madison County with 14 points Friday, while Carruth and Mason Smith pitched in 9 apiece. Other scorers included Kyle Pruitt, 8; Grant Smith, 5; Johnson, 5; and Hajdu, 3.
“We told them in the locker room (after the game) every time we’ve gotten beat, we’ve responded in a big way,” said Bird. “We ran off 17 in a row. It’s hard to win 17 period, much less do it in a row and in this region. It’s going to hurt when you lose big games or any game. And these guys have done such a good job that we haven’t had to experience it very much. I’m very proud of them and excited to see what we’re going to do in the state tournament. Tonight is tough, but these guys will bounce back, because they always do.”
After the game, Carruth was named as the Region 8-AAAA “Player of the Year.” Mason Smith was named first team all region, while Grant Smith and Chris Rhodes were named all region second team. Coach Byrd was honored as the region’s “Co-Coach of the Year.”
Madison County advanced to the region championship by beating Seckinger, 64-56, in the tournament semifinals. Mason Smith had a huge night, pouring in 36 points in the win. Grant Smith added 13, with Carruth and Rhodes adding 7 and 6 respectively, and Hajdu chipping in 2.
(0) comments
