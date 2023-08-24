The Red Raider softball program has big games coming up in region play to keep the team in the hunt for a post-season spot in a “very tough” region, head coach Ken Morgan says.

Morgan adds that the varsity team is getting great work in team building and is being led by seniors Reagan Fulcher, Mary Drayke Summers and Laney Cox. He notes that Fulcher and Summers are batting above .350 while playing good defense.

