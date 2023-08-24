The Red Raider softball program has big games coming up in region play to keep the team in the hunt for a post-season spot in a “very tough” region, head coach Ken Morgan says.
Morgan adds that the varsity team is getting great work in team building and is being led by seniors Reagan Fulcher, Mary Drayke Summers and Laney Cox. He notes that Fulcher and Summers are batting above .350 while playing good defense.
“We are very excited about the way the team has been swinging the bat and producing runs,” he says about the season so far.
The team plays Cedar Shoals at home on Aug. 24. JV plays first at 4:30 p.m. and varsity plays at 6:30 p.m.
Below are the varsity team’s scores so far. Region games have asterisks.
•Aug. 4: 10-11 loss against Banks County
•Aug. 8: 21-0 win against Chestatee *
•Aug. 10: 12-0 win against East Hall *
•Aug. 14: 5-3 win against Stephens County
•Aug. 15: 8-14 loss against East Forsyth *
•Aug. 17: 2-14 loss against Seckinger *
•Aug. 19: 5-5 tie against Franklin County
•Aug. 19: 8-0 win against Commerce
