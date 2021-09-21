Madison County’s region schedule provides a taste at times of Columbus, those pressure-packed moments in the state playoffs, when passions run high and games are won and lost by narrow margins.
That was the case this past week in Jefferson where the Red Raiders dropped an extra-inning game, 8-7, to the Dragons after drilling the same team at home a couple of days earlier, 10-2.
“It was a really good high school game,” said Red Raider coach Ken Morgan of the road loss. “Both teams were fired up. Fans were fired up. It was one of the atmospheres you don’t encounter much until you get to the playoffs. It was a pressure-packed atmosphere and fun to play in. Credit both teams. It came down to who had the last swing. And they were fortunate enough to get that hit and beat us in the last inning.”
Morgan’s Red Raiders (13-3, 6-2) are in position to win the regular-season region crown — there is no region tournament. North Oconee is 7-2 in the region, with Flowery Branch, 6-3.
“We’re right in the hunt to win the region championship and getting to host the state playoffs we hope for the first two rounds,” said Morgan. “It’s important for us to finish strong and hopefully secure a region championship.”
Madison County was scheduled to face North Oconee on the road Tuesday, but that was rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. due to the weather. Madison County will face George Walton at home Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and Flowery Branch on the road at 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
JEFFERSON 8, MCHS 7
Madison County fell in eight innings on the road Sept. 17, scoring two in the first inning, three in the fifth and two in the eighth. The Red Raiders led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but the Dragons scored two to force extra innings.
Madison County pulled ahead 7-5 in the top of the eighth on an RBI triple by Sam Minish, who was driven home on a fielder’s choice by Riley Ernst. But the Dragons answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Minish, who finished 7-for-10 in three games last week with nine RBIs and five extra base hits, led the Red Raiders, going 2-for-3, with a double, triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Ernst was 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI. Reagan Fulcher went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Macey Echols was 1-for-2 with a run scored and two walks. Mary Drayke Summers went 1-for-3 with a run scored and RBI.
Madison County stole six bases in the game. Those stealing bases included Minish, Ernst, Reagan Fulcher, Reina Metzler, Riley Smith and Summers.
Claire Strickland took the loss, giving up eight runs but only one earned, while striking out four in seven and two-thirds innings.
MCHS 10, JEFFERSON 2
The Red Raiders defeated Jefferson 10-2 Sept. 15 in a steady drizzle, falling behind 1-0 early, but rallying for three runs in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth to end the game after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Madison County tallied seven hits, led by Sam Minish, who was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Claire Strickland was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk. Riley Smith was 1-for-3 with a run scored and RBI. Skyar Minish went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Reagen Fulcher scored three times, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Mary Drayke Summers was 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base. Macey Echols walked three times and scored two runs.
Strickland got the win, striking out five with four hits and one earned run.
