It’s getting near crunch time in the wrestling season.
Madison County is gearing up for the Region 8-AAAA traditional tournament at Chestatee High School Jan. 29.
The top four finishers in the six-team region in each weight class qualify for the state sectionals, but grabbing one of those top spots is complicated by the fact that Region 8-AAAA is the toughest region in the state.
“It’s going to be tough,” said head coach Richie Houston. “You got probably three of the top five teams in the state in your region. Our goal is to get at least four or five kids through. We’ll just keep plugging away and see what we can do.”
Madison County finished fifth in the recent Region 8-AAAA duals, but the Red Raiders earned a trip to the state duals after Flowery Branch was disqualified for the participation of an ineligible wrestler.
The Red Raiders then traveled to Marist for the first round of duals, where they fell, 52-18.
Houston said several wrestlers turned in good performances in the duals, including Jace Jachimski, Matthew Bond, Tyler Wright and Brodie Hawks.
Madison County is scheduled to travel to White County tomorrow (Wednesday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.