Registration for fall sports at the Madison County Recreation Department will continue through Aug. 6 at madcorec.com.
The department offers tee ball for ages 5-6, as well as baseball and softball for ages 7-17, with an age control date of Sept. 1, 2022.
There is also “Soccer 101” for 4 year olds, soccer for ages 5-17 and volleyball for ages 9-17, with an age control date of Sept. 1, 2021.
For more information, call 706-795-6270.
