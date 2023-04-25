Madison County’s Chris Rhodes and Morgan Mallard are 2023 region champions.
Madison County’s Chris Rhodes and Morgan Mallard are 2023 region champions.
The two took first place in their respective events at the Region 8-AAAA track meet April 18-20 at North Oconee High School.
Rhodes captured first in the boys’ high jump, finishing with a leap of 6’4”, edging out his teammate, Antwan Reid, for top honors, who also finished with a leap of 6’4”.
Mallard won the boys’ discuss, with a throw of 139’2”.
The Class AAAA sectional B meet for regions 3,4,5 and 8 is set for May 6 at Starr’s Mil High School in Fayetteville. The state championships will be held May 11-13 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
Top 10 finishers in the region track meet included:
Girls
•200-meter race: Mionna Gillespie, 10th, 27.72
•100-meter hurdle: Cate Stroud, 7th, 18.41
•4X100-meter relay: seventh, 53.33
•4X100-meter relay: sixth, 54.17
•4X200-meter relay: seventh, 1:53.94
•4X200-meter relay: seventh, 1:54.07
•4X400-meter relay: eighth, 4:23.60
•4X400-meter relay: eighth, 4:33.68
•4X800-meter relay: sixth, 11:24.16
•High jump: Kyrsten Watts, eighth, 4’8”
•High jump: Vivien Hajdu, 10th, 4’8”
•Discus: Isabelle Williams, fourth, 78’7”
•Discus: Shea Cain, fifth, 78’3”
•Shotput: Shea Cain sixth, 28’0”
BOYS
•200-meter race: De’Antonio Davis, 22.74
•200-meter race: Corey Mitchell, ninth, 23.46
•400-meter race: Clint Gentry, sixth, 53.66
•400-meter race: Victor Hajdu, 10th, 54.66
•1600-meter race: Gabe McCary, seventh, 4:42.89
•3200-meter race, Gabe McCary, sixth, 10:11.21
•110-meter hurdles: Antwan Reid, second, 16.65
•110-meter hurdles: Evan Barrett, fifth, 17.25
•300-meter hurdles: Joseph Lewis, sixth, 44.75
•4X100-meter relay: second, 44.60
•4X400-meter relay: third, 3:34.28
•4X800-meter relay: fourth, 8:34.49
•High jump: Christopher Rhodes, first, 6’4”
•High jump: Antwan Reid, second, 6’4”
•Long jump: Clint Gentry, 10th, 19’10.5”
•Triple jump: Joseph Lewis, seventh, 41’4”
•Pole vault: Carraway Best, ninth, 10’0”
•Pole vault: Bryer Autry, 10th, 9’6”
•Discus: Morgan Mallard, first, 139’2”
•Discus: Zakhari Shiflet, fifth, 129’2”
•Shotput: Morgan Mallard, seventh, 40’10”
