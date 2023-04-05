Two Red Raiders won their events at the “Chee Relays” at Apalachee High School March 30.
Chris Rhodes won the boys’ high jump, while Kyrsten Watts won the girls’ triple jump.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 12:05 am
Two Red Raiders won their events at the “Chee Relays” at Apalachee High School March 30.
Chris Rhodes won the boys’ high jump, while Kyrsten Watts won the girls’ triple jump.
Madison County’s girls finished third out of six teams, tallying 59 points, while the boys’ team finished fifth out of six teams with 46 points.
Individual top-10 finishers for Madison County included:
GIRLS
•High jump: Kyrsten Watts, second, 4’8”; Vivien Hajdu, eighth, 4’6”
•Long jump: Michael Cromer, third, 13’11.5”; Nolie Askins, seventh, 13’6”
•Triple jump: Kyrsten Watts, first, 31’2”
•Discus: Shea Cain, sixth, 80’; Isabelle Williams, ninth, 73’4”
•Shotput: Shea Cain, third, 29’1”
•The girls took second in the 4X800-meter relays and the 800-meter sprint relays and third in the 4X400-meter relays.
BOYS
•1600 meter: Marcus Hughes, ninth, 5:24.72
•High jump: Christopher Rhodes, first, 6’2”
•Triple jump: Joseph Lewis, second, 39’9.5”
•Pole vault: Bryer Autry, fifth, 10’; Carraway Best, sixth, 9’6”; Lukas LaDuke, ninth, 9’6”
•Discus: Morgan Mallard, fourth, 138’1”; Zakhari Shiflet, seventh, 125’3”
•Shotput: Morgan Mallard, sixth, 42’
•The guys took third place in the 4X800 meter relays and the distance medley relays.
Madison County will be back in action April 11 with the Franklin County Throwers Meet. The Red Raiders will have “Senior Night” April 13 at home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.