Madison County felt the fury from the Cedar Shoals defense with just seconds to go, but held on for a dramatic 49-46 road win over Class AAAA’s eighth-ranked Jaguars Tuesday.
Nolan Hill scored with under a minute to go to give the Red Raiders a 47-46 lead. And the Jaguars had only committed one foul in the second half, meaning they needed to rapidly foul the Raiders to get to the six-foul bonus, which would force free throws and give them a chance to get possession of the ball. This meant Madison County faced repeated high-pressure inbounds plays in closing seconds.
“I told them you’re going to face some of the best athletes you’re going to face all year and they’re going to come hard after you and try to foul you,” said Red Raider head coach Bryan Bird of what he told his team during a timeout. “You have to take care of the ball.”
Corey Chatham hit two free throws with 4.7 seconds to go and Madison County held on for the win. The Red Raiders (3-6, 1-0) trailed 30-23 early in the third quarter but went on a 10-0 run to pull ahead 33-30. The two teams traded leads the rest of the way.
Bird was proud of his guys.
“They executed out of the timeout so well,” he said. “For a young team, a team that’s been rusty, they did exactly what we asked them to do.”
The coach was extremely pleased with the performance of his freshman point guard Jay Carruth.
“He played unbelievable,” said Bird of Carruth, who finished with 13 points. “Cedar Shoals has tremendous athletes. They’re a tremendous program. They played for the state championship last year in 5A, ranked eighth in the state in 4A going into tonight. And he just played so great. He was the best player on the floor. And that’s saying a lot, because they’ve got some good players.”
Bird said Donnie Graham, who scored 13 points, also had a great performance in the post.
Madison County has faced considerable obstacles due to COVID-19 this year, practicing just three times in a stretch of 26 days. But Bird said his team, which finally practiced for the first time with a full roster Monday, is capable of playing with anyone, which he said was proven Tuesday.
“I told them that if they keep believing, we’re going to compete with everybody in our region,” he said. “If you can compete with them (Cedar), you can compete with everybody.”
Madison County will travel to Flowery Branch Friday, then host Jefferson Saturday for “Senior Night.” Bird said Flowery Branch is a well-coached team that has faced its own COVID-19 difficulties this season.
“They’re kind of coming out of the same thing,” he said.
He said Jefferson will be getting its football players on the basketball court.
“So they’re going to be a team to reckon with,” he said.
Bird said his team can get much better.
“We just got to get that chemistry back where we don’t just compete in every game, but win,” he said.
