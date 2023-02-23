Aided by a roaring home court crowd, the Red Raider guys’ basketball team quickly bounced Northwest Whitfield out of the gym Wednesday evening, 74-49, earning a road trip to Lovett Saturday for round two of Class AAAA state tournament action.
Mason Smith poured in 20 points, while his brother, Grant, had 18, and Madison County outscored Northwest Whitfield by 14 in the second quarter to lead 42-22 at intermission, before cruising to a comfortable 25-point victory.
The Red Raiders (26-3) will now face the Region 3-AAAA one seed Lions (20-9) in the Sweet 16 Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Lovett High School. The Lions, who beat Druid Hill, 55-46, Wednesday, are led by Christian Anderson, a junior guard who has committed to the Michigan Wolverines, who averages 26.4 points per game. Lovett knocked off the number-one and number-two ranked teams in Class AAAA in their region tournament, Pace Academy and McDonough, to claim the number-one seed.
“They’re a very good offensive team and they played in a really tough region,” said Red Raider coach Bryan Bird of Lovett. “It should be a really tough matchup for both teams.”
Bird’s Red Raiders showed resilience Wednesday after suffering a gut-wrenching loss in the Region 8-AAAA championship last Friday to Walnut Grove, 55-53. Bird said he had no doubt his team would bounce back from that defeat and be ready to play Wednesday. He said his team has shown maturity and an ability to not get too high after wins or too low after losses.
“Every time we’ve lost, we’ve responded in a huge way, which is a sign of maturity,” said Bird. “And they’re just great kids and great teammates. I was fully expecting that (the strong performance) to happen tonight. I had no doubt we were going to respond. I knew we would be ready to go. There was no doubt. These guys have been looking forward to this time of the year the whole year.”
Bird said the Smith brothers had great games Wednesday.
“Mason Smith had a great game, especially early on offensively,” he said. “He did a great job rebounding as well. He’s really picked it up in that area. Grant had a big first half and did a great job defensively.”
Bird praised the play of Chris Rhodes in the post.
“Chris Rhodes really came on in the second half,” he said. “They started pressing us more and that gave us more opportunities on the back end of the press.”
The coach said the team’s defense was strong.
“I thought if we could make them have to work on offense, our defense would wear them down eventually, and that’s what happened,” he said. “We forced a lot of turnovers.”
Bird added that his team made the most of the home-court advantage.
“We were hosting the first state playoff game for the boys ever,” he said. “They’ve only been doing it since about 98 — letting the schools host. There’s been a lot of good teams who have come through here who haven’t had that opportunity, and they did a dang good job using that home-court advantage.”
The coach said the crowd was a huge factor in the game.
“That crowd was unbelievable,” said Bird. “It’s the loudest I’ve heard it in awhile, and they showed up. They’ve been supporting us all year, and I was very proud of how the community and fans showed up. And our guys really responded to that.”
Other scorers for the Red Raiders included Rhodes, 15; Casen Duggins, 11; Jay Carruth, 4; Keith Lay, 2; Deshaun Johnson, 2; Vick Hajdu, 2. Carruth led the team with eight rebounds, while the Smith brothers had seven apiece, while also dishing out six assists each. Grant Smith added three steals and three blocks. Carruth had three steals and two blocks.
