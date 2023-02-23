Aided by a roaring home court crowd, the Red Raider guys’ basketball team quickly bounced Northwest Whitfield out of the gym Wednesday evening, 74-49, earning a road trip to Lovett Saturday for round two of Class AAAA state tournament action.

Mason Smith poured in 20 points, while his brother, Grant, had 18, and Madison County outscored Northwest Whitfield by 14 in the second quarter to lead 42-22 at intermission, before cruising to a comfortable 25-point victory.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.