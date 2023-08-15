The Red Raiders will host Franklin in the season opener on Aug. 18. Then next week, the team heads to Elbert to face the Blue Devils on Aug. 25.
Next home games after Franklin are North Oconee on Sept. 15, North Hall on Oct. 6, East Forsyth on Oct. 20 and East Hall on Nov. 3. Youth Night will be held Sept. 15, homecoming will be held Oct. 6, and Senior Night will be held Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.