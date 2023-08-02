Softball kicks off Friday, Aug. 4, with the first home game against Banks County. The JV team will play at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity team will play at 6:30 p.m.
The following is the rest of the 2023 schedule.
HOME
• Aug. 10: East Hall; varsity at 5:30 p.m.
• Aug. 17: Seckinger; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 19: Franklin and Commerce; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for varsity
• Aug. 24: Cedar Shoals; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 31: North Hall; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 11: Stephens; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 12: Chestatee: JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 13: Middle School Night; Madison County Middle School vs. Rabun at 5 p.m.
• Sept. 19: East Forsyth; varsity at 6 p.m.
• Sept. 26: Walnut Grove; varsity at 5:30 p.m.
• Oct. 3: Cherokee Bluff; varsity at 6 p.m.
• Oct. 9: Elbert; varsity at 5:30 p.m.
• Oct. 10: North Oconee; varsity at 5:30 p.m.
AWAY
• Aug. 8: Chestatee; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 14: Stephens; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 15: East Forsyth; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 22: Walnut Grove; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 25: Hebron Christian and Savannah Christian at Victor Lord Park; varsity at 4 and 6 p.m.
• Aug. 29: Cherokee Bluff; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 5: Banks County; JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 7: North Oconee: JV at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
• Sept. 8: Effingham and Richmond Hill at Harlem High School; varsity at 4 and 6 p.m.
• Sept. 14: East Hall; varsity at 7 p.m.
• Sept. 21: Seckinger; varsity at 6 p.m.
• Sept. 28: Cedar Shoals; varsity at 5 p.m.
• Oct. 5: North Hall; varsity at 5:30 p.m.
*Games against Elbert, Banks, Stephens, Franklin, Commerce, Hebron Christian, Savannah Christian, Effingham and Richmond Hill are not region games.
*Super-regionals is the week of Oct. 16 and the Elite 8 held in Columbus is Oct. 26-28.
