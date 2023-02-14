With 10 seniors on the roster, this year’s diamond Raiders aren’t short on experience, and head coach Chad Gillespie expects all those hours logged on the field to pay off.
“The same kids have been playing the last three years,” said the coach of his seniors. “They’re experienced and do the little things right. We can just kind of fine tune what we’ve been doing over the past three years and I feel pretty confident we’ll be a highly competitive team in our super tough region.”
Madison County has started a bit cold, dropping its first three games of the season: 4-3 to Lanier Feb. 7, 6-5 to Franklin County Feb. 9, and 11-1 to Eastside in the home opener Tuesday.
But the Red Raiders had opportunities to win both of the first two games.
“We’ve had plenty of opportunities,” said Gilliespie. “We just have to get some production out of that 5, 6, 7 hole. If we can get production out of those guys, we’re going to be really tough, because our top of the order is really good.”
Lane Nix led the team against Lanier, going 2-for-4. Cole Hillsman had a hit, an RBI, run scored and three stolen bases in the game, while Camden Smith had a hit, RBI and two stolen bases.
Gillespie said Nix, who started the season five for his first eight, is looking good at the plate, moving from the four spot last year to leadoff this year.
“Just his ability to control the strike zone and all of those things and his willingness to do whatever he has to do to get on base,” said the coach. “We decided this year to move him up to the leadoff spot. He’s been getting on base.
Gillespie said Camden Smith is doing well.
“He has done a great job for us playing center and batting in the two hole,” he said.
Madison County had some strong pitching in the Lanier loss, with Connor Smith and Shane Little combining for two earned runs in six innings of work, with Smith giving up two earned runs over 4.2 innings and Little fanning two and allowing no walks or hits in 1.1 innings.
But Lanier was also tough on the mound.
“They threw two college-bound lefties at us that commanded the strike zone really well and touched 87, 88,” said Gillespie. “We played with them and had the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second in the seventh and we just didn’t push them across. But we played well.”
Against Franklin County, Madison County rallied from an early three-run deficit to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning, but Franklin County rallied for two runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning to get the win.
The Lions are a two-time defending region champion with a state title in 2021.
“We took all those punches and actually pushed the go-ahead run across in the seventh inning and came in and got their one and two batters to pop up, then lost control of the strike zone and walked a few guys and gave up a walk off hit,” said Gillespie.
Nix again led the Red Raiders at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Little was 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Cooper McFarlin was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Griffin Morris started, giving up three runs in four innings of work. Hillsman gave up two runs in 2.1 innings.
Gillespie said Connor Smith and Morris are doing well on the mound.
“They’ve both done a really good job starting for us,” he said.
The Red Raiders are waiting on the return of Tristan Poss, who has led the team the past two years on the mound. Gillespie said Poss has been dealing with shoulder soreness and the hope is to have him back in late February or early March.
The Red Raiders struggled in an 11-1 loss to Eastside Tuesday, with the team managing three hits, one each from McFarlin, Little and Connor Smith. McFarlin was driven home by Hillsman for the team’s lone run. Eastside had 13 hits on the night. Little, Jake Solomon and Chad Sparkman pitched for Madison County.
The team was slated to face Eastside again on the road Wednesday. Madison County will host Prince Avenue Friday at 5:55 p.m., then host Rabun Gap at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 23, before visiting Prince Avenue at 5:55 p.m., Feb. 24 and hosting Franklin County at 5:55 p.m., Feb. 27.
The Red Raiders will then begin single-game matchups with the other side of the region, facing Chestatee, North Hall, East Forsyth, East Hall and Cherokee Bluff, before playing three-game series with their sub-region opponents.
The region playoffs will include the winners of both subregions facing each other for the region title. The second and third place teams from each subregion will face off for the three and four seeds out of Region 8-AAAA.
Defending state champion North Oconee is expected to be strong again, but the team lost most of its contributors from last season to graduation.
“They’re a very talented bunch (North Oconee) and winning breeds winning, but I feel confident we’re all going to be good, us, Walnut Grove, North Oconee, we’re all going to be fighting for that subregion title,” said Gillespie.
