There’s still plenty of softball on the schedule. But the final high school season is speeding by for six Red Raider seniors. And Madison County Coach Ken Morgan scheduled a special recognition ceremony this week for one of the top classes in the program’s rich history.
Winning is a habit for the Class of 2021. And seniors Lexi Jordan, Emma Strickland, Hailey Metzler, Lily Crane, Ella Chancey and Gracie Nix are seeking to send the Red Raiders to Columbus for the fourth-straight year.
The senior class has tallied 90 wins to date and were part of Madison County teams that twice finished fourth in the state and fifth once.
“Overall this class is a really big part of keeping the Red Raider tradition alive as one of the top programs in the state,” said Morgan. “They are easy to make and makes my job easy. We are definitely going to miss them and we hope that they will come back and look up at their accomplishments. It will be sad to see them go.”
A “Senior Night” ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday prior to the team’s home game with Loganville. Two previous scheduled ceremonies were postponed due to bad weather.
Morgan had some comments about each of his seniors this past week.
•Emma Strickland: “Emma is a force in the circle and has always been when needed. She competes at the highest level. She pitches through a lot of tough lineups and teams and makes us a much better team with her right arm. She does a great job spotting pitches and is just fun to coach. She has about 42-43 career wins. She swings the bat well and gives everything every day. Two time region ‘Pitcher of the Year’ and all state player.”
•Ella Chancey: A four-year starter, she does whatever is asked. She was an all state player and all region Player of the Year last year. She’s a very special young lady. You know what you’re going to get from her. She has a great attitude and work ethic. And she’s a hitter pitchers don’t want to see. She’s fun to coach, a great kid.
•Gracie Nix: “Gracie has worked as hard as anyone to be in a position to catch. First team all region last year. She is super behind the plate. She calls pitches as well as Coach (Matt) Boggs. She knows exactly what to do. She watches batters and has really learned the game and helps her team in small ways. She may be the best blocker we’ve had, smothering pitches in the dirt. She has charisma and is a team leader. She’s one of the toughest kids I’ve coached. She’s gets beat up every night behind the plate but keeps going.”
•Lexi Jordan: “Lexi is a four year starter and a cool customer. Cool Hand Lexi, like Cool Hand Luke. She’s always in the moment and has a coach’s attitude, very detail oriented. She does a great job with all the little things. She’s a tough out at the plate and has productive at bats. She is a super asset in the order and is a great kid to be around, always into it.”
•Lily Crane: “Lily has been with us three years. She’s an asset with her right arm and gets us out of situations. She had a great season at the plate last year and made all region and she was a big part of our success last year. We’re looking for her to improve on that and get better and better.”
•Hailey Metzler: “Hailey transferred in this year and came in to a tough lineup. She practices hard every day and never complains. She’s willing to do anything for her teammates and battles every day.”
MCHS 7, EAST HALL 1
Madison County (12-2) picked up three wins this past week over East Hall and North Oconee.
The Raiders held the lead the entire way against East Hall in a 7-1 win, scoring one in the top of the first, one in the third, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Chancey, who has gone 6-for-13 over her past three games with three homers and 12 RBIs, went deep once again in the third inning, going 1-for-2 on the day with two RBIs and a stolen base.
“She’s on a tear,” said Morgan of Chancey.
Skylar Minish, Emma Strickland and Sam Minish each had two hits apiece, with Sam Minish scoring a run, while driving in two and swiping two bases. Riley Ernst also stole two bases.
Emma Strickland got the win, going the full seven innings, allowing three hits and fanning seven.
MCHS 6, NORTH OCONEE 1
North Oconee hung tough with the Red Raiders for much of the game, with Madison County leading 2-0 after six innings, but girls from Danielville rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh and won 6-1.
Jordan was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Chancey was 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three RBIs. Sam Minish was 1-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI, a walk and two stolen bases.
Emma Strickland was dominant in the circle once again, getting the complete-game win, allowing just four hits, one walk and an unearned run while striking out 13 batters in seven innings.
NEXT:
•Sept. 9, vs. Loganville, 6:30 p.m.
•Sept. 10, at Cedar Shoals, 6:15 p.m.
•Sept. 14, vs. Chestatee, 5:30 p.m.
•Sept. 16, at Flowery Branch, 6:30 p.m.
•Sept. 17, vs. Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
