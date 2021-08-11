Kyle Cooper sees his senior class leading the way for Madison County volleyball in 2021.
“We have a senior class composed of Amber Threlkeld, Ansley Lapczynski, Hannah Martin and Jenna Reese,” he said. “All four of these girls love their team and are ready to motivate and set the right example on and off the court.”
Cooper anticipates Reese and Vivien Hajdu, a junior, being his two main contributors on the court this year.
“They will both be starting off the season as six rotation players, meaning they will play front and back row,” said Cooper. “They are both very strong hitters from the outside, have enough athleticism to cover a lot of space on the back row, and have the ability to serve tough.”
He also expects good things from Kassie Guest and Keira Giberson.
“They will be bringing experience at the setter position, which is something we didn't have at all last year,” said Cooper. “Both setters are underclassmen and still have plenty of room to grow, but it will be an overall boost to our capability when we step onto the court with experience at that position.”
Madison County volleyball is coming off a 15-23 season, losing three seniors from that team but returning a large contingent of juniors.
Cooper said his team has worked hard over the summer.
“We had a full summer schedule and lots of the girls took advantage of the opportunities to be in the gym and weight room,” he said. “It was really good to see a lot of the girls getting their legs and stamina back as the summer went on, and now their bodies are in great shape to withstand the season and continue to improve their game.”
The schedule looks similar to last year’s.
“There are two or three teams from last year that are not on the schedule, but as far as strength of schedule goes, it is very comparable to last year, so I believe we will get a good read on how much we've grown in a year,” said the coach.
Cooper said two region opponents, Jefferson and North Oconee, will likely be the best teams Madison County faces.
“Jefferson is coming off of a final four appearance, and I don't believe they will have much of a drop-off from last year, if any,” he said. “North Oconee will be a strong opponent as well. We won't play either of those teams until late in the season, so we will be ready to compete for the win when we do match up with them. A good early test for us will be playing Hart County this Saturday at home. They have some strong, athletic talent that they have been taking advantage of for the past couple of years, so they are an early, fun matchup for us.”
Madison County will host a round-robin tournament Saturday, playing at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., then again at approximately 1:30 p.m.
“We invite everyone in the community to come see these girls play,” said Cooper.
