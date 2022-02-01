Seven Madison County wrestlers advanced to the upcoming state sectionals with top-four finishes in their weight classes at the Region 8-AAAA tournament this past weekend at Chestatee High School.
Matthew Bond (29-7) took second at 152 lbs., falling to Creed Thomas of Jefferson in the championship.
“He was our lone finalist,” said Red Raider coach Richie Houston. “He had a great tournament, wrestled the Creed kid from Jefferson in the finals, who was the state runner up and finished fifth in the nation last year.”
Andrew Fairchild (26-9) finished third at 106 lbs, taking the third-place match over a Flowery Branch wrestler.
“One of our young kids got to learn how to wrestle big matches, never wrestled them,” said Houston.
Will Hartlage (22-19), took third at 120 lbs., defeating a wrestler from Chestatee.
“He had a really good tournament; he moved down to 120 from 126 and the move really helped him,” said the coach.
Casey Lovelace (27-15) took third at 160 lbs., beating a Chestatee wrestler in the third-place match.
“Lovelace was seeded third and came in third and had a great tournament,” said Houston. “He had to go up a class to 160, because he got beat out by Bond for 152. He’s our only returning state qualifier.”
Jace Jachimski (39-6) was seeded fifth in the 138 lb. weight class and finished third. Houston said 138 lbs. was the toughest weight class.
“There were several state placers in that weight class,” said the coach. “We had a long argument Thursday and Friday at the region meeting about it (seeding). It was one of those things where I lost my calls and we had to show up and prove everybody wrong and we did. A few guys seeded in front of us we put out of the tournament.”
Dalton Giles (24-17) finished fourth at 132 lbs. Julian Dyer (25-22) finished fourth at 113 lbs.
These seven wrestlers will travel to Lumpkin County this weekend for the Class AAAA sectional tournament, with hopes of reaching the finals the following week.
“Hopefully we can get all seven of these guys to move through from this weekend,” said the coach. “A lot tougher tournament this weekend.”
Team Stats
•Madison County had third most pins in region with 19
Madison County scored third most match points with 120
Team individual stats: (region tournament)
•Most pins: Will hartlage (10th) was third in region with three pins in 3 minutes 27 seconds
•Julian Dyer (9th) had the fourth fastest pin in :21.
•Matthew Bond (12th) had the 3rd most total match points with 25.
•Jace Jachimski (11th) had the highest seed — to place — difference from fifth seed to third place.
