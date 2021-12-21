Seven Red Raider varsity wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight class in the Eric Hill Memorial in Loganville this past weekend.
Jace Jachimski was 6-1 on the day and placed second in the 145-lb. weight class. Dalton Giles went 5-1 and finished second at 132 lbs. Casey Lovelace was third at 152 lbs., going 4-3, while Matthew Bond was third at 160 lbs., going 4-2. Julian Dyer finished fourth at 120 lbs., winning three matches. Andrew Fairchild went 5-2 and placed fourth at 113 lbs., while Brodie Hawkes won two matches and finished fourth at 106 lbs.
In the tournament’s junior varsity action, Zach Esters won first at 145 lbs. and Ty Wilson won first at 160 lbs., while Reid Dudley placed second at 132 lbs.
The wrestlers will hit the mats again Dec. 30 in the Bulldawg Bash at Harlem High School.
Head coach Richie Houston says wrestling is about the process over the long haul.
“We’re still learning how to train,” he said. “We got to get a little better, a little tougher. We’re getting ready to get into the meat of the season where there’s nothing easy.”
Houston said middle school competition is significantly less strenuous than what young wrestlers face at the varsity level.
“It’s kind of a slap in the face,” he said. “We always seem to have five or six guys who train year round and do really well. This group, we don’t really have that. Hopefully, we’ll get some guys buying into that. Everybody we wrestler here on out, where it means something, these guys are wrestling 300 days a year. And that’s all they do. It’s a little bit of a culture gap.”
Madison County wrestlers hit the mat at home Tuesday against Elbert County and Eastside in a scramble competition that didn't include overall team scores.
Those winning first in their weight classes were: Hawkes, 106 lbs.; Dyer, 120 lbs.; Jachimski, 145 lbs.; Lovelace, 152 lbs.; Bond, 160 lbs.; and Wright, 220 lbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.