Madison County track teams ran, threw and jumped past most of their region competitors last week in the Region 8-AAAA track meet.
The guys took second in the seven-team event, with 119 points, with Jefferson winning. The girls finished third with 84.5 points, behind Jefferson and North Oconee.
“The whole team did excellent on Tuesday and Thursday,” said track coach Marty Tate. “They came to battle. They fought. All the training we had done showed up on Tuesday and Thursday. It was fun to watch. It really was. Even the kids who didn’t qualify for sectionals PR’d (set person records). And that’s all you ask for when we go to a region meet is for a kid to PR.”
Coach Joe Barnett praised the efforts of the Red Raider track teams.
“We are extremely proud of our region winners,” he said.
Vasey Askins is now a three-time region champion, taking the title in the 200-meter run with a time of 26.7, and the 400-meter run with a time of 1:00.59 and anchoring the 4x400 meter relay. The girls’ 4x400 relay team brought home the region championship and was led off by Mionna Gillespie, Stephanie Adair, second leg, Kylie Schubert, third leg, and was anchored by Askins. These girls also set the school record for girls 4x4 with a time of 4:13.45
Zahmerius Shiflet won the region championship in the discus and set the school record in the process with a throw of 146’09”.
Antwan Reid earned the 110-meter hurdle region championship with a time of 16.67.
And Kaylea Wiley won the girls’ shot put with a hurl of 33’1”.
The Red Raiders will participate in the state sectionals Saturday, May 7 at North Oconee High School. Field events begin at 10:30 a.m. and running events start at 2:30 p.m.
The top eight from sectionals in each event will advance to state, which will be held May 12-14 in Albany.
Other Red Raiders who qualified for the state sectionals include:
GIRLS
•Mionna Gillespie, third, 200-meter race
•4X800 relay: fourth, Linslei Wood, Lakin Wood, Taylor Pruitt and Kylie Schubert
•Ciara Simmons, fourth, discus
GUYS
•JaMarcus Carruth, fourth, 200-meter race
•Jakeem Johnson, second, 400-meter race
•Antwan Reid, second, high jump, third, 300-meter hurdles
•Christopher Rhodes, third, high jump
•Morgan Mallard, fourth, discus
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell, second, shot put
•Zahmerius Shiflet, third, shot put
•Will Huntsinger, fourth, shot put
•4X200 relay: second, Josh Strickland, De’Antonio Davis, Jamarcus Carruth and Jakeem Johnson
•4X400 relay: second, De’Antonio Davis, Gabe McCary, Victor Hajdu and Jakeem Johnson
