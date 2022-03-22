Shiflet signs with William Penn

Zahmerius Shiflet signed a football scholarship last week with William Penn University in Iowa in the Madison County High School gym. He is pictured with his family, including Phillip shiflet (grandfather), Uncle Phillip Shiflet, Rena Shiflet (grandmother), Z'layah Shiflet (sister), Preston Shiflet (Dad), Zuri Shiflet (sister), Zayden Shiflet (brother), Cecila Shiflet (mother), Ashley Hill (Aunt), Bruce Hill (grandfather), Sheila Jackson (grandmother), Robin Jackson and Mary Hill (great grandmother). Also pictured are assistant athletic director Marty Tate and coaches Tyler Berryman, Elaine Johnson, Chris Smith and Jimmy Whitfield.
