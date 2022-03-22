Shiflet signs with William Penn

Zahmerius Shiflet signed a football scholarship last week with William Penn University in Iowa in the Madison County High School gym. He is pictured with his family, including Phillip shiflet (grandfather), Uncle Phillip Shiflet, Rena Shiflet (grandmother), Z'layah Shiflet (sister), Preston Shiflet (Dad), Zuri Shiflet (sister), Zayden Shiflet (brother), Cecila Shiflet (mother), Ashley Hill (Aunt), Bruce Hill (grandfather), Sheila Jackson (grandmother), Robin Jackson and Mary Hill (great grandmother). Also pictured are assistant athletic director Marty Tate and coaches Tyler Berryman, Elaine Johnson, Chris Smith and Jimmy Whitfield.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.