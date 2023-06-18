Nathan Smith, a Madison County native and 2023 graduate of Athens Christian, recently led his team to a state runner-up finish at the Class A Division I state track meet in Rome.
Smith finished second in the mile (1600) with a Personal Best time of 4:22; finished second in the two-mile (3200) with a time of 9:44; and led his 4 x 800 relay team to a record setting time of 8:05.43 to claim a state championship in that relay. The distance superlative scored 22.5 points at the state meet to cap off a great cross country and track career, as well as earn himself a running scholarship to Anderson University.
This past fall, Smith was named the Northeast Ga./ Athens Banner Herald Cross Country Runner of the Year for his many cross country achievements. He ran several sub-16 minute races his senior year and was named as both the Region 8 champion and the Clarke/Oconee meet champion. He also finished third at the state cross country meet while only wearing one shoe. “His right shoe came off mid-way through the race in which he was leading and he ended up finishing third — close to the winner — but with a worn-out sock and bruised foot,” Athens Christian track coach Tim Cummings said.
Smith will have his college paid for at nearby Anderson and leaves soon to join his new team. According to Cummings, Anderson has one of the best running programs in NCAA Division II.
Smith’s mom is the school nurse at Athens Christian and his younger sister Amelia, who also is a fine distance runner, was part of the ACS Girls GHSA state championship track team this spring.
“We are really going to miss Nate, you could always count on that gold shirt coming out of the woods first at just about every cross county meet,” Cummings said.
