Smith

Nathan Smith competes at a meet.

 Photo submitted

Nathan Smith, a Madison County native and 2023 graduate of Athens Christian, recently led his team to a state runner-up finish at the Class A Division I state track meet in Rome.

Smith finished second in the mile (1600) with a Personal Best time of 4:22; finished second in the two-mile (3200) with a time of 9:44; and led his 4 x 800 relay team to a record setting time of 8:05.43 to claim a state championship in that relay. The distance superlative scored 22.5 points at the state meet to cap off a great cross country and track career, as well as earn himself a running scholarship to Anderson University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.